Suez board believes approach by Veolia remains hostile

Earlier on Sunday Veolia said it was committed to not launching a hostile bid for the remaining shares in Suez if it concludes a deal to buy a 29.9% stake in the company from Engie, and would endeavour to get Suez's approval.

In a letter sent to Veolia's chairman and CEO and made public, Suez Chairman Philippe Varin said the board had met on Sunday and had taken the view that Veolia's approach remained a hostile one.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)