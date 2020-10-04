Log in
ENGIE

ENGIE

(ENGI)
Suez board believes approach by Veolia remains hostile

10/04/2020 | 09:51am EDT

PARIS (Reuters) - French waste and water management company Suez said on Sunday its board still considered Veolia's takeover approach as a hostile move, despite the company's conciliatory overtures.

Earlier on Sunday Veolia said it was committed to not launching a hostile bid for the remaining shares in Suez if it concludes a deal to buy a 29.9% stake in the company from Engie, and would endeavour to get Suez's approval.

In a letter sent to Veolia's chairman and CEO and made public, Suez Chairman Philippe Varin said the board had met on Sunday and had taken the view that Veolia's approach remained a hostile one.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)

