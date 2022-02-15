The 2022 ENGIE Kite Tour: 4 stages finally unveiled!

For the 14th year in a row, ENGIE is the Title sponsor of the main Speed Crossing circuit in France, known as the ENGIE Kite Tour. Created in 2004 by the FFVL (French Kitesurfing Federation), this tour has, in just a few years, become the go-to event for all kiteboarding fans, allowing men and women of all ages and backgrounds, whether members of the French team, high-level athletes or amateurs, to meet up on the same start line, whatever board they use (foil, twintip or directional) and whatever their level.

The tour, jointly organised since 2019 by the FFVL (French Sailing Federation) and ENGIE, is a key competition promoting kiteboarding as a sport in France. Every stage of the ENGIE Kite Tour, which is held at different beaches around France's coastline, is the scene of a great sporting show.

In 2022, the tour will include 4 stages (including 3 new ones) between April and November, on the French coasts: