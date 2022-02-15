The 2022 ENGIE Kite Tour: 4 stages finally unveiled!
02/15/2022 | 05:37am EST
ENGIE and the French sailing federation have announced four stages, including three new ones, for a very promising edition!
For the 14th year in a row, ENGIE is the Title sponsor of the main Speed Crossing circuit in France, known as the ENGIE Kite Tour. Created in 2004 by the FFVL (French Kitesurfing Federation), this tour has, in just a few years, become the go-to event for all kiteboarding fans, allowing men and women of all ages and backgrounds, whether members of the French team, high-level athletes or amateurs, to meet up on the same start line, whatever board they use (foil, twintip or directional) and whatever their level.
The tour, jointly organised since 2019 by the FFVL (French Sailing Federation) and ENGIE, is a key competition promoting kiteboarding as a sport in France. Every stage of the ENGIE Kite Tour, which is held at different beaches around France's coastline, is the scene of a great sporting show.
In 2022, the tour will include 4 stages (including 3 new ones) between April and November, on the French coasts:
Cap d'Agde (15-17 April)
Lorient-Gâvres (24-26 June)
Les Sables d'Olonne (21-23 October)
Cannes (18-20 November)
Throughout the event, large crowds of avid spectators will come into contact with the top French athletes in the sport, including Alexia Fancelli, 3rd at the 2021 European Championships; Poema Newland, 2021 European champion and silver medallist at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires; Anais Mai Des Jardins, 2021 France runner-up; as well as Axel Mazella three-time European Champion and runner-up at the 2021 World Championships; Nicolas Parlier, 3rd at the 2021 French Championships; Théo de Ramecourt, 2021 World Champion; and Benoit Gomez, Europe 2021 runner-up. Naturally, the speed record holder, four-time world speed champion and Group Ambassador for more than 10 years, Alex Caizergues, will be there for every stage.
Eric Bellande
Philippe Peyrat, Director of Partnerships at ENGIE:"ENGIE has proudly sponsored kiteboarding since 2009. This partnership fosters common values that transcend both the sport and its performance, such as using wind power - a renewable energy - as well as upholding environmental standards, promoting regions, and solidarity. For ENGIE, our purpose - to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions - is expressed via our purpose statement: to bring this vision to life through our partnerships and share it.
The highlight of our partnership: the ENGIE Kite Tour - 4 stages to promote the development of the sport within the regions, to give a chance to future champions and to help the current ones shine, in particular Poema Newland, Alexia Fancelli, Lauriane Nolot, as well as Nicolas Parlier, Théo de Ramecourt and Axel Mazella, who are among the best in the world in their discipline. To give this generation a real chance at a kiteboarding medal, at the sport's Olympic debut in Paris in 2024. "