ENGIE

ENGIE

(ENGI)
09/25 06:41:32 am
11.12 EUR   -0.13%
06:14aVeolia plans to raise price for a 29.9% stake in Suez-CEO
06:11aVeolia to Unveil Improved Offer for Suez
09/24Plug Power Signs MOU for Demonstration of Fuel Cell-Powered On-Road Vehicles
Veolia plans to raise price for a 29.9% stake in Suez-CEO

09/25/2020 | 06:14am EDT
Logo of Suez on the company headquarters at La Defense

French utility Veolia will increase its offer to buy the bulk of Engie stake in smaller rival Suez and has the financial capacity to do so, CEO Antoine Frerot said on Friday.

Frerot also told reporters that Veolia would not ask for a seat on Suez' board if the company buys Engie's stake.

He did not specify by how much Veolia would increase its offer.

Veolia last month offered Engie 2.9 billion euros (2.66 billion pounds) for a 29.9% stake in Suez, with a view to subsequently taking full control of its rival by buying up more shares.

Engie, which owns almost 32% of Suez, rejected Veolia's initial advance but has said it would consider a higher offer.

Suez sees Veolia's bid plan as hostile and is working on finding a consortium of investors to put together a rival bid for Engie's stake.

The company also set up a foundation to protect its water business in France that Veolia plans to sell to Meridiam Infrastructure.

Frerot said he was hoping to find a way to fend off the foundation that Suez put in place.

Suez shares were up 4.15% at 0856 GMT.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.16% 8.598 Real-time Quote.-13.52%
ENGIE -0.13% 11.12 Real-time Quote.-22.67%
SUEZ SA 4.60% 14.885 Real-time Quote.5.52%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 0.89% 18.11 Real-time Quote.-24.29%
