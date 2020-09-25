Veolia plans to raise price for a 29.9% stake in Suez-CEO

Frerot also told reporters that Veolia would not ask for a seat on Suez' board if the company buys Engie's stake.

He did not specify by how much Veolia would increase its offer.

Veolia last month offered Engie 2.9 billion euros (2.66 billion pounds) for a 29.9% stake in Suez, with a view to subsequently taking full control of its rival by buying up more shares.

Engie, which owns almost 32% of Suez, rejected Veolia's initial advance but has said it would consider a higher offer.

Suez sees Veolia's bid plan as hostile and is working on finding a consortium of investors to put together a rival bid for Engie's stake.

The company also set up a foundation to protect its water business in France that Veolia plans to sell to Meridiam Infrastructure.

Frerot said he was hoping to find a way to fend off the foundation that Suez put in place.

Suez shares were up 4.15% at 0856 GMT.

