ENGIE

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Veolia to improve its offer for stake in Suez by September 30

09/28/2020 | 01:26am EDT
A Veolia logo is seen at the Veolia Household Waste Recycling headquarters in Lezennes

French utility group Veolia said on Monday it would improve its offer to buy the bulk of Engie stake in smaller rival Suez by Sept. 30.

Veolia last month offered 2.9 billion euros ($3.37 billion)for a 29.9% stake in Suez owned by Engie, with a view to subsequently taking full control of Suez by buying up more shares.

Engie, which owns almost 32% of Suez, rejected Veolia's initial advance but has said it would consider a higher offer.

Veolia's CEO Antoine Frerot said on Friday that the company would increase its offer to buy a 29.9% stake in Suez and had the capacity to do so.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.16% 8.6 Real-time Quote.-13.38%
ENGIE -0.13% 11.12 Real-time Quote.-22.78%
SUEZ SA 5.76% 15.05 Real-time Quote.11.61%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 2.14% 18.335 Real-time Quote.-22.67%
Financials
Sales 2020 56 567 M 65 809 M 65 809 M
Net income 2020 1 644 M 1 913 M 1 913 M
Net Debt 2020 26 356 M 30 663 M 30 663 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 5,20%
Capitalization 26 834 M 31 177 M 31 218 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 171 000
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 13,85 €
Last Close Price 11,12 €
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claire Waysand Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Paulo Jorge Tavares Almirante Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Judith Hartmann CFO, Executive VP-United Kingdom & Ireland
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGIE-22.78%31 177
ORSTED A/S27.72%57 644
NATIONAL GRID PLC-9.50%38 214
SEMPRA ENERGY-22.36%34 020
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-13.38%30 962
E.ON SE-2.54%28 119
