WestRock has inked two virtual power purchase agreements with Engie North America, as the provider of paper and packaging solutions works to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions.

WestRock on Tuesday said the agreements support two Engie solar projects in Texas for an aggregate of 282 megawatts.

The Atlanta company said the agreements, designed to add renewable energy to the U.S. energy grid, are one element of its strategy to pursue a science-based target to reduce scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse-gas emissions by 27.5% by 2030.

