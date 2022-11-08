Engie Brasil Energia S A : Earnings Release - 3Q22

Florianópolis, Brazil, November 8, 2022. ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A. ("ENGIE" or "Company") - B3: EGIE3, ADR: EGIEY - announces earnings for the Third Quarter and nine months period ending on September 30, 2022 (3Q22, 9M22). The information in this release is shown on a consolidated basis and in accordance with Brazilian accounting principles and practices. The values are expressed in Brazilian Reais (R$), except where otherwise indicated. Rounding effects may cause differences in percentage changes, when comparing the comments on Economic- Financial Performance, presented in R$ million, with the Income Statement (Appendix III), presented in R$ thousand.

The Company has executed energy sales for delivery in the 2023 to 2027 period, maintaining net average selling prices above R$ 220/MWh. Volumes of uncontracted commercial capacity fell on average by 88 MW from 2023 to 2026.

A Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) ordinance permits all high voltage consumers to sign up to the free energy market as from 2024.

For the 13th time, the Company was awarded the Transparency Trophy, organized by Anefac-Fipecafi, recognizing companies with the best practices of governance and transparency in the financial statements published to the market.

Equipment supply contracts with WEG, and for construction with Abengoa, were signed for the Gavião Real Transmissora de Energia project (Bloc 7).

In September, ENGIE contracted the supply of up to 188 wind turbines with Vestas for the Serra do Assuruá wind project, under implementation in Gentio do Ouro, state of Bahia.

Signed the agreement for the sale of 100% of the shares of Pampa Sul Thermoelectric Plant (345 MW of installed capacity situated in Candiota, state of Rio Grande do Sul).

Excluding trading operations, the energy sales volume in the 3Q22 was 9,445 GWh (4,278 average MW), 9.3% higher than sold in the 3Q21.

The average price of the energy sales agreements, net of taxes on revenues and trading operations, was R$ 224.80/MWh in the 3Q22, 8.0% higher than registered in the 3Q21.

The Company posted adjusted Ebitda1 of R$ 1,432 million in the 3Q22, a decrease of 15.7% (R$ 266 million) compared to the 3Q21. The adjusted Ebitda margin was 52.1% in the 3Q22, a growth of 2.0 p.p. compared with the 3Q21.

Approval was given to the distribution of R$ 473 million as complementary intermediate dividends, reaching 100% of the 1H2022 payout.

ENGIE Brasil Energia takes an important step forward to become a generator producing 100% renewable energy with the signature of the agreement to sell Pampa Sul Thermoelectric Plant.

representing 45% of the distributable net income reported in the first half of 2022, completing the 100% payout in the period. Shares will become ex-dividendas from November 22, 2022 and will be paid on a date to be determined later by the Management Board.

Approved the change in the denomination of the Administrative Office to the People, Processes and Sustainability Office.

ENGIE Brasil Energia and its indirect controlling company ENGIE S.A. have endorsed the initiative of Corporate Knights (leading sustainable economy media and research company) and Global 100 Council (council of specialists in sustainability), with a view to the commitment on the part of companies to combat climate change and support the Paris Accord. The formal endorsement took place in October and the Declaratory Act was launched on November 8 at COP27.

MESSAGE FROM

THE MANAGEMENT

In the third quarter of 2022, we took an historic step forward in the direction of our decarbonization commitment: the signature of the agreement to sell the Pampa Sul Thermoelectric Plant, the final coal-fired asset in our portfolio. In this way, we are advancing our strategy of becoming a fully renewable energy generator, consolidating our position as the largest clean energy company in the Brazilian electricity sector.

The sale is aligned to the ENGIE Group's purpose of spearheading the energy transition to a carbon neutral economy. The movement towards the decarbonization of ENGIE Brasil Energia's generation matrix was intensified more than six years ago when we decided to exit coal-firedoperations and concentrate our efforts, together with more than R$ 20 billion in investments, on wind and solar-powered energy in addition to transmission infrastructure and gas transportation (through the stake in TAG).

ENGIE Brasil Energia and its indirect controlling company ENGIE S.A. have endorsed the initiative of Corporate Knights (leading sustainable economy media and research company) and Global 100 Council (council of specialists in sustainability), with a view to the committing companies to climate change and supporting the Paris Agreement. The formal endorsement took place in October and the Declaratory Action was launched on November 8th at COP27.

The Company's growth in energy from renewable sources continues even stronger and more accelerated, particularly following September's announcement of the signature of the Vestas contract to supply up to 188 model V150 wind turbines, each with a 4.5 MW capacity to the Serra do Assuruá Wind Complex, its overall installed capacity to be 846 MW when complete. This represents the conclusion of a further critical stage in the project,

allowing work to commence on the implementation of the complex, sited in Gentio do Ouro (BA), at an estimated investment of approximately R$ 6 billion.

With the addition of Serra do Assuruá to the 434 MW capacity of Santo Agostinho

Wind Complex, under construction in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, a further

1.3 GW of renewable energy will be harnessed, replacing the loss of installed capacity in the past 12 months due to the Company's complete decarbonization of its generator park, with wind and solar generation.

As already highlighted, another strategic driver of Company growth has been in the direction of the transmission infrastructure area. In this respect, it is important to emphasize as a subsequent fact to the end of the quarter, the signature on October 3rd of the Gavião Real Transmissora de Energia (new denomination of Bloc 7) concession, for which the Company bid successfully at Aneel's transmission auction in June. This project envisages the installation of one kilometer of transmission line in the state of Pará together with a substation, complementary to the Novo Estado Project, currently under construction.

The financial performance in 3Q22 was also positive due to organic growth -

addition of the installed capacity of the Campo Largo II Wind Complex and Paracatu and Floresta photovoltaic complexes

and the consequent increase in the volume of energy available for sale, in addition to the higher average selling price and the impact of inflationary deceleration on loans, financing, debentures and concessions payable. With this, ENGIE Brasil Energia reported a net adjusted profit at R$ 710 million, 17.2% higher than the same quarter in 2021.

Net operating revenue reached R$ 2.7 billion, (-18.9% vs 3Q21), the result of a decrease in revenue from transmission lines construction due to progress made in work on the projects, this effect attenuated by the combination of increased volume and average price for power selling agreements. Adjusted Ebitda recorded a reduction of 15.7% in relation to 3Q21, registering R$ 1.4 billion in 3Q22, a consequence of the aforementioned effects, in addition to the recognition, in 3Q21, of the complement to the amount already recognized in previous periods referring to the hydrological risk renegotiation (R$ 372 million). Excluding the mentioned effect Ebitda would have grown by 8%. The Adjusted Ebitda Margin increased by 2.0 p.p. reaching 52.1% in 3Q22.

With the reclassification of the assets and liabilities of Pampa Sul Thermoelectric Plant as an Asset held for sale, the Company's net debt in 3Q22 stood at R$ 15.0 billion, a reduction of 8.3% in relation to 2Q22. Our cash position, of the order of R$ 3.8 billion and the net debt/Ebitda ratio of 2.0x, maintained the Company's comfortable situation, in line with the financial position necessary for desired growth.