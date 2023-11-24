DISCLAIMER

This event may include forward-looking statements on events or results pursuant to Brazilian and international securities' regulations. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyzes made by ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A., in accordance with its experience and the economic scenario, market conditions and expected events, many of which are outside the control of ENGIE Brasil Energia. In the light of these, the effective results of ENGIE Brasil Energia may differ significantly from those indicated or implicit in the forward-looking statements with respect to events or results.

The information and opinions issued at the event should not be understood as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the veracity, topicality or completeness of this information or these opinions.

This material includes forward-looking statements as to events subject to risks and uncertainties and projections of economic growth and energy demand, which based on existing expectations and tendencies, may affect the businesses of ENGIE Brasil Energia. Innumerous factors can affect adversely the estimates and assumptions on which these statements are based.

None of the advisors to ENGIE Brasil Energia or the parties related thereto or their representatives shall accept responsibility for any losses, which may occur as a result of the use or the content in this presentation.