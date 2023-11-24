Chief Financial and

Investor Relations Officer

IMPORTANT NOTICES

  • Simultaneous translation into English and Brazilian Sign Language;
  • Recording will be available at our websitewww.engie.com.br/investidores;
  • For questions from the audience: direct interaction with the event team;
  • For questions from the online audience: interaction via chat;
  • Journalists: contact via ENGIE press office for clarification on the content of the event.

DISCLAIMER

This event may include forward-looking statements on events or results pursuant to Brazilian and international securities' regulations. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyzes made by ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A., in accordance with its experience and the economic scenario, market conditions and expected events, many of which are outside the control of ENGIE Brasil Energia. In the light of these, the effective results of ENGIE Brasil Energia may differ significantly from those indicated or implicit in the forward-looking statements with respect to events or results.

The information and opinions issued at the event should not be understood as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the veracity, topicality or completeness of this information or these opinions.

This material includes forward-looking statements as to events subject to risks and uncertainties and projections of economic growth and energy demand, which based on existing expectations and tendencies, may affect the businesses of ENGIE Brasil Energia. Innumerous factors can affect adversely the estimates and assumptions on which these statements are based.

None of the advisors to ENGIE Brasil Energia or the parties related thereto or their representatives shall accept responsibility for any losses, which may occur as a result of the use or the content in this presentation.

PROGRAMMING

9h00 a.m. - Welcome

9h05 a.m. - ENGIE Brasil Energia yesterday, today and in the future 9h15 a.m. - ENGIE Group, Strategy & Global Perspective

9h30 a.m. - New Business, Implementation and ESG Panel

10h30 a.m. - Break

10h50 a.m. - TAG Panel

11h20 a.m. - Commercialization and Regulatory Panel

12h20 p.m. - Closure

ENGIE Brasil Energia yesterday, today and in the future.

Chief Executive Officer

25 years of history

VOLATILITY IN THE

RESUMPTION OF INVESTMENTS &

ACCELERATION OF INVESTMENTS

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

REPOSITIONING

AND CONSOLIDATION

1998 - 2006 2007 - 2013

2014 - 2015

2016 - 2020

2021 - 2023

Gerasul privatization

Prototyping new

- 3,719 MW

Technologies (Beberibe,

Pedra do Sal and Trairi)

Hydroelectric

complex growth (Itá,

Consolidation of the

Cana Brava and

hydroelectric complex

Machadinho HPPs)

(SHPPs, Ponte de Pedra,

São Salvador, Estreito)

Brake on

Investments (change

  • Water Crisis and Coal Resumption (2014 Auction)
  • Paris Agreement and new global strategy for Coal exist

Acquisitions

Sale of Thermal Plants

+Jaguara & Miranda HPPS

Addition of Installed Capacity:

New Generating Technologies:

• Wind (Campo Largo II)

+WC Santa Mônica and PC Assu

• Solar (Paracatu and Floresta)

+WC CL I and Umburanas

8.2 GW 100% Renewable Capacity

Business diversification:

2.7 thousand km transmission lines

- Transmission segment

4.5 thousand km gas pipelines

- TAG's acquisition

+2 GW Wind and Solar under

construction

of government)

2016

100%

Portfolio diversification

(% Adjusted Ebitda)

10%

14%

8%

10%

20229M23

81%

77%

Generation/Trading Transmission TAG

ENGIE Group,

Strategy & Global

Perspective.

Chairman

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA published this content on 24 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2023 04:23:08 UTC.