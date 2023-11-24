Chief Financial and
IMPORTANT NOTICES
- Simultaneous translation into English and Brazilian Sign Language;
- Recording will be available at our websitewww.engie.com.br/investidores;
- For questions from the audience: direct interaction with the event team;
- For questions from the online audience: interaction via chat;
- Journalists: contact via ENGIE press office for clarification on the content of the event.
DISCLAIMER
This event may include forward-looking statements on events or results pursuant to Brazilian and international securities' regulations. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyzes made by ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A., in accordance with its experience and the economic scenario, market conditions and expected events, many of which are outside the control of ENGIE Brasil Energia. In the light of these, the effective results of ENGIE Brasil Energia may differ significantly from those indicated or implicit in the forward-looking statements with respect to events or results.
The information and opinions issued at the event should not be understood as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the veracity, topicality or completeness of this information or these opinions.
This material includes forward-looking statements as to events subject to risks and uncertainties and projections of economic growth and energy demand, which based on existing expectations and tendencies, may affect the businesses of ENGIE Brasil Energia. Innumerous factors can affect adversely the estimates and assumptions on which these statements are based.
None of the advisors to ENGIE Brasil Energia or the parties related thereto or their representatives shall accept responsibility for any losses, which may occur as a result of the use or the content in this presentation.
PROGRAMMING
9h00 a.m. - Welcome
9h05 a.m. - ENGIE Brasil Energia yesterday, today and in the future 9h15 a.m. - ENGIE Group, Strategy & Global Perspective
9h30 a.m. - New Business, Implementation and ESG Panel
10h30 a.m. - Break
10h50 a.m. - TAG Panel
11h20 a.m. - Commercialization and Regulatory Panel
12h20 p.m. - Closure
ENGIE Brasil Energia yesterday, today and in the future.
Chief Executive Officer
25 years of history
VOLATILITY IN THE
RESUMPTION OF INVESTMENTS &
ACCELERATION OF INVESTMENTS
BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
REPOSITIONING
AND CONSOLIDATION
1998 - 2006 2007 - 2013
2014 - 2015
2016 - 2020
2021 - 2023
•
Gerasul privatization
•
Prototyping new
- 3,719 MW
Technologies (Beberibe,
Pedra do Sal and Trairi)
•
Hydroelectric
complex growth (Itá,
•
Consolidation of the
Cana Brava and
hydroelectric complex
Machadinho HPPs)
(SHPPs, Ponte de Pedra,
São Salvador, Estreito)
• Brake on
Investments (change
- Water Crisis and Coal Resumption (2014 Auction)
- Paris Agreement and new global strategy for Coal exist
•
Acquisitions
•
Sale of Thermal Plants
+Jaguara & Miranda HPPS
•
Addition of Installed Capacity:
•
New Generating Technologies:
• Wind (Campo Largo II)
+WC Santa Mônica and PC Assu
• Solar (Paracatu and Floresta)
+WC CL I and Umburanas
•
8.2 GW 100% Renewable Capacity
•
Business diversification:
•
2.7 thousand km transmission lines
- Transmission segment
•
4.5 thousand km gas pipelines
- TAG's acquisition
•
+2 GW Wind and Solar under
construction
of government)
2016
100%
Portfolio diversification
(% Adjusted Ebitda)
10%
14%
8%
10%
20229M23
81%
77%
Generation/Trading Transmission TAG
ENGIE Group,
Strategy & Global
Perspective.
Chairman
