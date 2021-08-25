Log in
    EGIE3   BREGIEACNOR9

ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.

(EGIE3)
Engie Brasil Energia S A : Institutional Presentation 2Q21

08/25/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
ENGIE Brasil Energia

Institutional Presentation

2Q21

August 2021

05/06/2021

This publication may include forward-looking statements on events or results pursuant to Brazilian and international securities' regulations. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyzes made by ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A. ("ENGIE Brasil Energia" or "Company"), - previously denominated Tractebel Energia S.A. -, in accordance with its experience and the economic scenario, market conditions and expected events, many of which are outside the control of ENGIE Brasil Energia. Important factors which can lead to significant differences between effective results and the forward-looking statements with respect to events or results, include the business strategy of ENGIE Brasil Energia, economic and international conditions, technology, financial strategy, development of the government services industry, hydrological conditions, conditions in the financial markets, uncertainty surrounding the results of its future operations, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other factors. In the light of these factors, the effective results of ENGIE Brasil Energia may differ significantly from those indicated or implicit in the forward-looking statements with respect to events or results.

ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A. Institutional Presentation 2Q21

The information and opinions contained herein should not be understood as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the veracity, topicality or completeness of this information or these opinions. None of the advisors to ENGIE Brasil Energia or the parties related thereto or their representatives shall accept responsibility for any losses, which may occur as a result of the use or the content in this presentation.

This material includes forward-looking statements as to events subject to risks and uncertainties, which based on existing expectations and forecasts on future events and tendencies, may affect the businesses of ENGIE Brasil Energia. These forward- looking statements include forecasts of economic growth and energy supply and demand as well as information on competitive position, the regulatory environment, growth potential opportunities and other matters. Innumerous factors can affect adversely the estimates and assumptions on which these statements are based.

1.

Highlights

5.

Expansion

2.

Shareholding Structure

6.

Financial

and Business Segments

Performance

3.

Energy Market in

7.

Supporting

Brazil

Data

4.

Sales and Energy Trading

Strategy

Highlights

Main drivers during the quarter

Positive:

  • Greater generation from wind sources: + 20%
  • Reduction in PPAs for potfolio management
  • Contribution of energy transmission segment
  • Average energy sales price: +4.9%
  • Pampa Sul greater availability

Negative:

  • Impact of monetary restatement (IGPM and IPCA) on
  • concessions payable and on debts
  • CCEE Result
  • Higher fuel consumption

Non-recurrings:

  • 2Q21 impairment: - R$ 163 million
  • Gain in lawsuit in 2Q20: ICMS
  • Extemporaneous tax credits in 2Q20 (TAG).

Adjusted Ebitda1

Adjusted Ebitda vs 2Q20:

(R$ million)

+23.2%

Transmission: + R$ 138 million

3,218

Energy purchases: + R$ 129 million

Average sales price: + R$ 77 million

+19.7%

2,612

1,532

Concession assets: + R$ 67 million

1,280

TAG: + R$ 57 million

Short term/CCEE: - R$ 59 million

Fuel: - R$ 56 million

2Q20

2Q21

6M20

6M21

Net Income (R$ million)

-33.6%

Net income vs 2Q20:

Adjusted Ebitda: + R$ 252 million

1,278

Impact of the increase in inflation rates on monetary

-58.4%

848

restatement :

766

  • Debt: - R$ 231 million

319

Concessions payable: - R$ 223 million

IGP-M: - R$ 181 million

2Q20

2Q21

6M20

6M21

Note:

1 Adjusted Ebitda: net income + income tax and social contribution + financial result + depreciation and amortization + impairment + non-recurring.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 21:30:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
