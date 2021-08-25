Engie Brasil Energia S A : Institutional Presentation 2Q21
08/25/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
ENGIE Brasil Energia
Institutional Presentation
2Q21
August 2021
This publication may include forward-looking statements on events or results pursuant to Brazilian and international securities' regulations. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyzes made by ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A. ("ENGIE Brasil Energia" or "Company"), - previously denominated Tractebel Energia S.A. -, in accordance with its experience and the economic scenario, market conditions and expected events, many of which are outside the control of ENGIE Brasil Energia. Important factors which can lead to significant differences between effective results and the forward-looking statements with respect to events or results, include the business strategy of ENGIE Brasil Energia, economic and international conditions, technology, financial strategy, development of the government services industry, hydrological conditions, conditions in the financial markets, uncertainty surrounding the results of its future operations, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other factors. In the light of these factors, the effective results of ENGIE Brasil Energia may differ significantly from those indicated or implicit in the forward-looking statements with respect to events or results.
The information and opinions contained herein should not be understood as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the veracity, topicality or completeness of this information or these opinions. None of the advisors to ENGIE Brasil Energia or the parties related thereto or their representatives shall accept responsibility for any losses, which may occur as a result of the use or the content in this presentation.
This material includes forward-looking statements as to events subject to risks and uncertainties, which based on existing expectations and forecasts on future events and tendencies, may affect the businesses of ENGIE Brasil Energia. These forward- looking statements include forecasts of economic growth and energy supply and demand as well as information on competitive position, the regulatory environment, growth potential opportunities and other matters. Innumerous factors can affect adversely the estimates and assumptions on which these statements are based.
1.
Highlights
5.
Expansion
2.
Shareholding Structure
6.
Financial
and Business Segments
Performance
3.
Energy Market in
7.
Supporting
Brazil
Data
4.
Sales and Energy Trading
Strategy
Highlights
Main drivers during the quarter
Positive:
Greater generation from wind sources:+ 20%
Reduction in PPAs for potfolio management
Contribution of energy transmission segment
Average energy sales price:+4.9%
Pampa Sul greater availability
Negative:
Impact of monetary restatement (IGPM and IPCA) on
concessions payable and on debts
CCEE Result
Higher fuel consumption
Non-recurrings:
2Q21 impairment: - R$ 163 million
Gain in lawsuit in 2Q20: ICMS
Extemporaneous tax credits in 2Q20 (TAG).
Adjusted Ebitda1
Adjusted Ebitda vs 2Q20:
(R$ million)
+23.2%
•Transmission: + R$ 138 million
3,218
• Energy purchases: + R$ 129 million
• Average sales price:+ R$ 77 million
+19.7%
2,612
1,532
• Concession assets: + R$ 67 million
1,280
•TAG: + R$ 57 million
• Short term/CCEE: - R$ 59 million
•Fuel: - R$ 56 million
2Q20
2Q21
6M20
6M21
Net Income (R$ million)
-33.6%
Net income vs 2Q20:
• Adjusted Ebitda: + R$ 252 million
1,278
• Impact of the increase in inflation rates on monetary
-58.4%
848
restatement :
766
Debt: - R$ 231 million
319
• Concessions payable: -R$ 223 million
•IGP-M:- R$ 181 million
2Q20
2Q21
6M20
6M21
Note:
1 Adjusted Ebitda: net income + income tax and social contribution + financial result + depreciation and amortization + impairment + non-recurring.
5
