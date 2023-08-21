Engie Brasil Energia S A : Institutional Presentation 2Q23
Today at 10:19 am
Share
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA
INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION 2Q23
August, 2023
Institutional Presentation 2Q23
Disclaimer
This publication may include forward-looking statements on events or results pursuant to Brazilian and international securities' regulations. These forward- looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyzes made by ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A. ("ENGIE Brasil Energia" or "Company"), - previously denominated Tractebel Energia S.A. -, in accordance with its experience and the economic scenario, market conditions and expected events, many of which are outside the control of ENGIE Brasil Energia. Important factors which can lead to significant differences between effective results and the forward-looking statements with respect to events or results, include the business strategy of ENGIE Brasil Energia, economic and international conditions, technology, financial strategy, development of the government services industry, hydrological conditions, conditions in the financial markets, uncertainty surrounding the results of its future operations, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other factors. In the light of these factors, the effective results of ENGIE Brasil Energia may differ significantly from those indicated or implicit in the forward-looking statements with respect to events or results.
The information and opinions contained herein should not be understood as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the veracity, topicality or completeness of this information or these opinions. None of the advisors to ENGIE Brasil Energia or the parties related thereto, or their representatives shall accept responsibility for any losses, which may occur as a result of the use or the content in this presentation.
This material includes forward-looking statements as to events subject to risks and uncertainties, which based on existing expectations and forecasts on future events and tendencies, may affect the businesses of ENGIE Brasil Energia. These forward-looking statements include forecasts of economic growth and energy supply and demand as well as information on competitive position, the regulatory environment, growth potential opportunities and other matters. Innumerous factors can affect adversely the estimates and assumptions on which these statements are based.
ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A.
2
Institutional Presentation 2Q23
Contents
Highlights
Shareholding Structure and Business Segments
3. Sales and Energy Trading Strategy
Expansion
Financial Performance
6. Supporting Data
Highlights and ESG KPIs
Other attachments
São Salvador Hydro Power Plant
ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A.
3
Institutional Presentation 2Q23
1. Highlights
Umburanas Wind Complex
ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A.
4
Institutional Presentation 2Q23
Highlights
The Company was successful at Aneel's 01/2023 Transmission Auction by acquiring Lot 5, which will be approximately 1,000 km long, to be implemented in the states of Bahia, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo.
Recognition of R$ 243 million, associated with the right to extend the Estreito HPP concession, arising from liability waiver.
With the completion of the sale of the Pampa Sul Thermoelectric Power Plant on May 31, the last coal-fired power plant in the portfolio, the Company becomes the
largest generator of 100% renewable electricity in the country.
Consolidated the acceleration of the Climate Journey, setting clear and measurable goals and pledges covering scopes 1, 2 and 3.
ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A.
5
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
ENGIE Brasil Energia SA published this content on 21 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2023 14:18:02 UTC.
ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A., formerly Tractebel Energia S.A., is an independent utility concessionaire. The Company is engaged in the business of generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The Company develops and operates power plants. The Company installs and operates plants fired from conventional energy sources, such as hydroelectric, thermoelectric and complementary units, small hydroelectric plants and wind, biomass and photovoltaic plants. The Company's installed capacity, including its stakes in energy generation consortiums, is approximately 7,000 megawatts. The Company's generation facilities in operation consist of 29 plants, of which nine hydroelectric power plants, seven thermoelectric power plants (three coal, three biomass and one natural gas plant), three small hydro power plants (SHPP), nine wind farms and one photovoltaic solar power plant. The Company is controlled by ENGIE Brasil Participacoes Ltda.