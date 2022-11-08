Engie Brasil Energia S A : Results Presentation - 3Q22
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA
Results Presentation 3Q22
November 08, 2022
Contents
Highlights and ESG KPIs
Energy Sales
Expansion
Financial Performance
01 Supporting Data 05
02
03
04
01
Trairi Wind Complex
Highlights and ESG KPIs
Highlights
Result drivers vs. 3Q21
Adjusted EBITDA1(R$ million)
Increase of 8.0% in price and 9.3% in
+4.8%
R$ 324 million
sales volume
4,969
5,206
130
112
R$ 174 million
CCEE Result
-15.7%
5,076
R$ 121 million
Transmission segment RAP (cash effect)
4,857
1,698
1,432
1,749
1,469
R$ 83 million
Lower fuel consumption
(51)
(37)
3Q21
3Q22
9M21
9M22
Adjusted NET INCOME (R$ million)
R$ 372 million
Hydrological risk negotiation in 3Q21
+19.2%
Energy purchase for portfolio
1,860
1,561
86
Primarily due to the energy purchase
R$ 236 million
contract with Jorge Lacerda Thermal
74
+17.2%
Power Plant
606
710
1.487
1.774
Net financial result
639
734
R$ 387 million
Financial income: > R$ 69 million
Financial expenses: < R$ 218 million
(33)
(24)
Concession payable expenses: < R$ 100 million
3Q21
3Q22
9M21
9M22
Non-recurring
Recurring
Note:
1Adjusted Ebitda: net income + income tax and social contribution
+ financial result + depreciation and amortization + non-recurring.
