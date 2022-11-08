Advanced search
    EGIE3   BREGIEACNOR9

ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.

(EGIE3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-08 pm EST
40.05 BRL   -0.55%
05:51pEngie Brasil Energia S A : Earnings Release - 3Q22
PU
05:51pEngie Brasil Energia S A : Results Presentation - 3Q22
PU
05:51pEngie Brasil Energia S A : Sustainability KPIs - 3Q22
PU
Engie Brasil Energia S A : Results Presentation - 3Q22

11/08/2022 | 05:51pm EST
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA

Results Presentation 3Q22

November 08, 2022

Disclaimer

This publication may include forward-looking statements on events or results pursuant to Brazilian and international securities' regulations. These forward- looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyzes made by ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A. ("ENGIE Brasil Energia" or "Company"), - previously denominated Tractebel Energia S.A. -, in accordance with its experience and the economic scenario, market conditions and expected events, many of which are outside the control of ENGIE Brasil Energia. Important factors which can lead to significant differences between effective results and the forward-looking statements with respect to events or results, include the business strategy of ENGIE Brasil Energia, economic and international conditions, technology, financial strategy, development of the government services industry, hydrological conditions, conditions in the financial markets, uncertainty surrounding the results of its future operations, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other factors. In the light of these factors, the effective results of ENGIE Brasil Energia may differ significantly from those indicated or implicit in the forward- looking statements with respect to events or results.

The information and opinions contained herein should not be understood as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the veracity, topicality or completeness of this information or these opinions. None of the advisors to ENGIE Brasil Energia or the parties related thereto, or their representatives shall accept responsibility for any losses, which may occur as a result of the use or the content in this presentation.

This material includes forward-looking statements as to events subject to risks and uncertainties, which based on existing expectations and forecasts on future events and tendencies, may affect the businesses of ENGIE Brasil Energia. These forward-looking statements include forecasts of economic growth and energy supply and demand as well as information on competitive position, the regulatory environment, growth potential opportunities and other matters. Innumerous factors can affect adversely the estimates and assumptions on which these statements are based.

ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A. Results Presentation 3Q22 |

2

Contents

Highlights and ESG KPIs

Energy Sales

Expansion

Financial Performance

01 Supporting Data 05

02

03

04

ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A. Results Presentation 3Q22 |

3

01

Trairi Wind Complex

Highlights and ESG KPIs

ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A. Results Presentation 3Q22 |

4

Highlights

Result drivers vs. 3Q21

Adjusted EBITDA1 (R$ million)

Increase of 8.0% in price and 9.3% in

+4.8%

R$ 324 million

sales volume

4,969

5,206

130

112

R$ 174 million

CCEE Result

-15.7%

5,076

R$ 121 million

Transmission segment RAP (cash effect)

4,857

1,698

1,432

1,749

1,469

R$ 83 million

Lower fuel consumption

(51)

(37)

3Q21

3Q22

9M21

9M22

Adjusted NET INCOME (R$ million)

R$ 372 million

Hydrological risk negotiation in 3Q21

+19.2%

Energy purchase for portfolio

1,860

1,561

86

Primarily due to the energy purchase

R$ 236 million

contract with Jorge Lacerda Thermal

74

+17.2%

Power Plant

606

710

1.487

1.774

Net financial result

639

734

R$ 387 million

Financial income: > R$ 69 million

Financial expenses: < R$ 218 million

(33)

(24)

Concession payable expenses: < R$ 100 million

3Q21

3Q22

9M21

9M22

Non-recurring

Recurring

Note:

ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A. Results Presentation 3Q22

|

5

1Adjusted Ebitda: net income + income tax and social contribution

+ financial result + depreciation and amortization + non-recurring.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 22:50:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 659 M 2 265 M 2 265 M
Net income 2022 2 475 M 481 M 481 M
Net Debt 2022 16 060 M 3 120 M 3 120 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 8,23%
Capitalization 32 857 M 6 382 M 6 382 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,20x
EV / Sales 2023 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 216
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Engie Brasil Energia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 40,19 BRL
Average target price 46,69 BRL
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Antonio Gori Sattamini CEO & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo Cardoso Malta Chief Financial Officer
Maurício Stolle Bähr Chairman
Júlio César Lunardi Chief Administration Officer
Manoel Arlindo Zaroni Torres Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.5.05%6 419
NTPC LTD41.36%20 824
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.90%10 572
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-50.73%7 881
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-23.82%6 534
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.-38.64%5 523