  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Engie Brasil Energia S.A.
  News
  Summary
    EGIE3   BREGIEACNOR9

ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.

(EGIE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-08 pm EST
40.05 BRL   -0.55%
05:51pEngie Brasil Energia S A : Earnings Release - 3Q22
PU
05:51pEngie Brasil Energia S A : Results Presentation - 3Q22
PU
05:51pEngie Brasil Energia S A : Sustainability KPIs - 3Q22
PU
Summary 
Summary

Engie Brasil Energia S A : Sustainability KPIs - 3Q22

11/08/2022 | 05:51pm EST
Sustainability KPIs1

Item

Dimension2

Index

Material themes

GRI disclosure3

3Q22

3Q21

Change

9M22

9M21

Change

1

Operating plants

102-7, EU1

76

71

5

76

71

5

2

Installed operated capacity

102-7, EU1

10,174

10,796

-5.8%

10,174

10,796

-5.8%

3

Installed proprietary capacity

102-7, EU1

8,454

9,076

-6.9%

8,454

9,076

-6.9%

4

Number of certified plants

102-16, EU6

11

12

-1

11

12

-1

5

Certified operated capacity (MW)

102-16, EU6

8,115

8,127

-0.1%

8,115

8,127

-0.1%

- Prioritization of

6

Certified operated capacity in relation to the total

102-16, EU6

79.8%

75.3%

4.5 p.p.

79.8%

75.3%

4.5 p.p.

renewable sources for

7

Quality

Operated capacity from renewable sources

102-7, EU1

9,829

9,594

2.4%

9,829

9,594

2.4%

energy generation

8

Operated capacity from renewable sources in relation to the total

102-7, EU1

96.6%

88.9%

7.7 p.p.

96.6%

88.9%

7.7 p.p.

9

Energy generation (GWh)

- Emissions Management

EU2

13,799

12,056

14.5%

31,217

29,238

6.8%

10

Certified energy generation

102-16, EU6

11,382

9,150

24.4%

25,671

21,853

17.5%

11

Certified energy generation in relation to the total

102-16, EU6

82.5%

75.9%

6.6 p.p.

82.2%

74.7%

7.5 p.p.

12

Energy generation from renewable sources (GWh)

EU2

13,492

10,514

28.3%

30,484

24,523

24.3%

13

Energy generation from renewable sources in relation to the total

EU2

97.8%

87.2%

10.6 p.p.

97.7%

83.9%

13.8 p.p.

14

Global uptime ratio

EU30

92.5%

89.9%

2.6 p.p.

91.7%

89.1%

2.6 p.p.

15

Saplings donated and planted (sum-total of planted and donated saplings)

- Emissions Management

304-2,413-1

55,826

147,427

-62.1%

165,937

328,982

-49.6%

16

Number of visitors at the plants and environmental education

413-1

43,789

34,471

27.0%

117,642

95,425

23.3%

17

Environment

Water imput (megaliters)4

- Boost of prosperity on

303-3

1,748

158,860

-98.9%

4,025

455,449

-99.1%

18

and climate

Water consumption (megaliters)4

local communities

303-5

1,073

1,846

-41.8%

2,798

5,958

-53.0%

19

change*

Total emissions tCO2e4

- Water and effluents

D305-1,D305-2,D305-3

308,219

1,613,311

-80.9%

732,364

4,902,299

-85.1%

20

CO2 emissions intensity (fossil fuel plants) (kg/MWh)4

D305-1,D305-2,D305-3

1.10

0.62

77.4%

1.09

0.87

25.3%

21

CO2 emissions intensity (Generation complex) (kg/MWh)4

- Biodiversity

D305-1,D305-2,D305-3

0.03

0.12

-76.5%

0.03

0.16

-81.3%

22

Total employees

102-8

1,185

1,461

-18.9%

1,185

1,461

-18.9%

23

Women in the workforce

- Teams and community

405-1

27.59%

21.42%

6.2 p.p.

27.59%

21.42%

6.2 p.p.

Occupatio-nal

safety

24

Frequency Rate (FR) operation and maintenance5

403-2

0.721

0.000

1.257

0.168

- Foster good social and

25

Heath and

Severity Rate (SR) own employees6

403-2

0.000

0.000

-

0.000

0.000

-

environmental practices

26

Safety (OH&S) Frequency Rate (FR) construction5

403-2

1.227

3.230

1.060

1.601

between suppliers and

27

Managerial Safety Visits - VGS7

customers.

403-2

152

346

Not Aplic.

401

1,257

Not Aplic.

28

Registry of Risky and Near Accident Situation7

403-2

726

1,102

Not Aplic.

2124

4,104

Not Aplic.

29

Non-incentivized investments

203-2,413-1

664.4

516.9

28.5%

2,634.6

4,209.6

-37.4%

30

Investments through the Infancy and Adolescence Fund (FIA)

- Generation of economic

203-2,413-1

390.2

186.0

109.8%

640.2

650.0

-1.5%

31

Investments through the Culture Incentive Law (Rouanet)

203-2,413-1

2,440.0

780.0

212.8%

4,562.2

3,016.0

51.3%

Social

result and value sharing

32

Investments through the Sport Incentive Law

203-2,413-1

106.0

0.0

-

106.0

287.4

-63.1%

Responsibi-

with society

33

Investments through National Program of Support to Oncology Care

203-2,413-1

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

0.0

-

lity8

(Pronon)

- Boost of prosperity on

Investments through the National Care Support Program for People with

34

local communities

203-2,413-1

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

0.0

-

Special Needs (Pronas/PCD)

35

Investments through the Municipal Fund for the Elderly

203-2,413-1

0.0

30.0

-

77.0

60.0

28.3%

Notes:

  1. Additional information regarding the sustainability at the Company are available at Sustainability Report (www.engie.com.br/en/investors/financial- information).
  2. Reference: ENGIE Sustainable Management Policy.
  3. GRI: Global Reporting Initiative, Standards version and sector supplement version G4.
  4. Pampa Sul Thermoelectric Power Plant did not operate in the second quarter of 2022 due to predictive maintenance, resuming operation as of August/22.
  5. FR = number of occupational accidents for every million hours of exposure to hazards.
  6. SR = number of days lost due to occupational accidents for every thousand hours of exposure to hazards.
  7. The Health and Safety indicators underwent a methodological change at the beginning of 2021, which is why there are no comparisons with previous periods.
  8. Amounts in thousands of reais (R$).
  • These indicators may undergo minor adjustement after annual closing.

ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A. Results Presentation 3Q22 |

Disclaimer

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 22:50:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
