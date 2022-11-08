Engie Brasil Energia S A : Sustainability KPIs - 3Q22
Sustainability KPIs
1
Item
Dimension
2
Index
Material themes
GRI disclos
ure 3
3Q22
3Q21
Change
9M22
9M21
Change
1
Operating plants
102-7, EU1
76
71
5
76
71
5
2
Installed operated capacity
102-7, EU1
10,174
10,796
-5.8%
10,174
10,796
-5.8%
3
Installed proprietary capacity
102-7, EU1
8,454
9,076
-6.9%
8,454
9,076
-6.9%
4
Number of certified plants
102-16, EU6
11
12
-1
11
12
-1
5
Certified operated capacity (MW)
102-16, EU6
8,115
8,127
-0.1%
8,115
8,127
-0.1%
- Prioritization of
6
Certified operated capacity in relation to the total
102-16, EU6
79.8%
75.3%
4.5 p.p.
79.8%
75.3%
4.5 p.p.
renewable sources for
7
Quality
Operated capacity from renewable sources
102-7, EU1
9,829
9,594
2.4%
9,829
9,594
2.4%
energy generation
8
Operated capacity from renewable sources in relation to the total
102-7, EU1
96.6%
88.9%
7.7 p.p.
96.6%
88.9%
7.7 p.p.
9
Energy generation (GWh)
- Emissions Management
EU2
13,799
12,056
14.5%
31,217
29,238
6.8%
10
Certified energy generation
102-16, EU6
11,382
9,150
24.4%
25,671
21,853
17.5%
11
Certified energy generation in relation to the total
102-16, EU6
82.5%
75.9%
6.6 p.p.
82.2%
74.7%
7.5 p.p.
12
Energy generation from renewable sources (GWh)
EU2
13,492
10,514
28.3%
30,484
24,523
24.3%
13
Energy generation from renewable sources in relation to the total
EU2
97.8%
87.2%
10.6 p.p.
97.7%
83.9%
13.8 p.p.
14
Global uptime ratio
EU30
92.5%
89.9%
2.6 p.p.
91.7%
89.1%
2.6 p.p.
15
Saplings donated and planted (sum-total of planted and donated saplings)
- Emissions Management
304-2,413-1
55,826
147,427
-62.1%
165,937
328,982
-49.6%
16
Number of visitors at the plants and environmental education
413-1
43,789
34,471
27.0%
117,642
95,425
23.3%
17
Environment
Water imput (megaliters)
4
- Boost of prosperity on
303-3
1,748
158,860
-98.9%
4,025
455,449
-99.1%
18
and climate
Water consumption (megaliters)
4
local communities
303-5
1,073
1,846
-41.8%
2,798
5,958
-53.0%
19
change*
Total emissions tCO
2e 4
- Water and effluents
D305-1,D305-2,D305-3
308,219
1,613,311
-80.9%
732,364
4,902,299
-85.1%
20
CO
2 emissions intensity (fossil fuel plants) (kg/MWh) 4
D305-1,D305-2,D305-3
1.10
0.62
77.4%
1.09
0.87
25.3%
21
CO
2 emissions intensity (Generation complex) (kg/MWh) 4
- Biodiversity
D305-1,D305-2,D305-3
0.03
0.12
-76.5%
0.03
0.16
-81.3%
22
Total employees
102-8
1,185
1,461
-18.9%
1,185
1,461
-18.9%
23
Women in the workforce
- Teams and community
405-1
27.59%
21.42%
6.2 p.p.
27.59%
21.42%
6.2 p.p.
Occupatio-nal
safety
24
Frequency Rate (FR) operation and maintenance
5
403-2
0.721
0.000
1.257
0.168
- Foster good social and
25
Heath and
Severity Rate (SR) own employees
6
403-2
0.000
0.000
-
0.000
0.000
-
environmental practices
26
Safety (OH& S) Frequency Rate (FR) construction 5
403-2
1.227
3.230
1.060
1.601
between suppliers and
27
Managerial Safety Visits - VGS
7
customers.
403-2
152
346
Not Aplic.
401
1,257
Not Aplic.
28
Registry of Risky and Near Accident Situation
7
403-2
726
1,102
Not Aplic.
2124
4,104
Not Aplic.
29
Non-incentivized investments
203-2,413-1
664.4
516.9
28.5%
2,634.6
4,209.6
-37.4%
30
Investments through the Infancy and Adolescence Fund (FIA)
- Generation of economic
203-2,413-1
390.2
186.0
109.8%
640.2
650.0
-1.5%
31
Investments through the Culture Incentive Law (Rouanet)
203-2,413-1
2,440.0
780.0
212.8%
4,562.2
3,016.0
51.3%
Social
result and value sharing
32
Investments through the Sport Incentive Law
203-2,413-1
106.0
0.0
-
106.0
287.4
-63.1%
Responsibi-
with society
33
Investments through National Program of Support to Oncology Care
203-2,413-1
0.0
0.0
-
0.0
0.0
-
lit
y 8
(Pronon)
- Boost of prosperity on
Investments through the National Care Support Program for People with
34
local communities
203-2,413-1
0.0
0.0
-
0.0
0.0
-
Special Needs (Pronas/PCD)
35
Investments through the Municipal Fund for the Elderly
203-2,413-1
0.0
30.0
-
77.0
60.0
28.3%
Notes:
Additional information regarding the sustainability at the Company are available at Sustainability Report (www.engie.com.br/en/investors/financial- information).
Reference: ENGIE Sustainable Management Policy.
GRI: Global Reporting Initiative, Standards version and sector supplement version G4.
Pampa Sul Thermoelectric Power Plant did not operate in the second quarter of 2022 due to predictive maintenance, resuming operation as of August/22.
FR = number of occupational accidents for every million hours of exposure to hazards.
SR = number of days lost due to occupational accidents for every thousand hours of exposure to hazards.
The Health and Safety indicators underwent a methodological change at the beginning of 2021, which is why there are no comparisons with previous periods.
Amounts in thousands of reais (R$).
These indicators may undergo minor adjustement after annual closing.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.