Engie Brasil Energia S A : and MICHELIN are certified parteners in the use of renewable energy

03/24/2022 | 06:36pm EDT
Alert to the needs of the environment and as a contribution to Michelin's 'All Sustainable' strategy for 2030, all of the company's plants in Brazil now operate with 100% renewable electric energy supplied from the free energy market, carrying "I-REC" certification. During 2021, the initiative was instrumental in neutralizing approximately 50% of the CO2 emissions from the manufacturing plants in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo compared with 2019. In 2022, Michelin invested in the same initiative at the plant in the state of Amazonas as well as the natural rubber remilling units in the states of Espírito Santo and Bahia. The intention is that the Michelin Group's sustainability pillar should reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
Michelin already has 100% of its renewable electric energy requirements contracted out to 2023 and 80% of the necessary energy out to 2024 and 2025. Among the principal supply agreements signed out to 2025, one of Michelin's main suppliers is ENGIE Brasil Energia which trades I-RECs, certificates substantiating that the energy produced and consumed is of a renewable origin, thus fostering the implementation of clean energy plants. Since certification permits the tracking of the origin of the energy, purchasers demonstrate that they are in agreement with the ESG agenda's best practices.
This certification for the industry represents an important contribution to leveraging the sustainability indicators of the manufacturing units. "We are very satisfied at being able to reach one of the established targets ahead of the Group's stipulated deadline (2030). This first major step forward makes us more optimistic for achieving an increasing degree of environmental maturity. We have mapped the way ahead for spearheading this type of initiative through the long-term purchasing of renewable energy", declares Feliciano Almeida, CEO of Michelin América do Sul.
In addition to the use of renewable energy at its plants in Brazil, Michelin adopts various initiatives for reducing environmental impact. Among these are waste recovery, reduction in energy consumption, use of recycled water, vapor flash recovery system and use of condensate return. One of the highlights of these initiatives is optimization of logistics, reducing truck traffic between the company's industrial units and consequently, CO2 emissions. In the past year, carbon emissions were reduced by 40% compared with 2019.
"At ENGIE, we are committed to accelerating the transition to a carbon neutral world and it gives us great satisfaction to be a partner with Michelin, a company which assumes clear commitments with sustainability. We are as one in our clients' journey of decarbonization which besides optimizing energy costs, adds value to the brands, contributes to preserving the environment and positions our partners in the vanguard of sustainability", comments Eduardo Sattamini, Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer at ENGIE Brasil Energia.
About ENGIE
Our group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose ("raison d'être"), we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers.
ENGIE is the largest private-sector power producer in Brazil, operating in generation, commercialization and transmission of electric power, gas transport and energy solutions. With an installed capacity of 10 GW from 69 power plants, which stands for about 6% of the country's capacity, the Company has nearly 97% of its installed capacity in the country from renewable sources and with low GHG emissions, such as hydro, solar and biomass power plants, and windfarms.
With the acquisition of TAG, ENGIE now also owns the largest natural gas transportation network in the country, at 4,500 km and transecting 10 states and 191 cities.
The Group also has a complete portfolio of integrated solutions focused on reducing costs and emissions and improving the infrastructure for companies, such ascompressed air, local solar self-production, biogas and biomass, power management and consulting, HVAC and substations. ENGIE also acts as a partner for cities to make the urban spaces more efficient and sustainable, with public lighting, electric mobility and district cooling solutions. With 3,500 employees, ENGIE's turnover in Brazil in 2021 was R$ 13.5 billion.
The Group´s turnover in 2021 was of 57.9 billion Euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Eurozone 120/Europe 120/France 20, MSCI EMU ESG, MSCI Europe ESG, Euro Stoxx 50 ESG, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG, and Stoxx Global 1800 ESG).
