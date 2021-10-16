Engie Brasil Energia S A : and the Ceará State Government execute agreement for a green hydrogen project at the Port of Pecém
ENGIE and the Ceará State Government executed today (Oct. 15), at the Ceará State Governor's House, a Memorandum of Understanding on a large-scale green hydrogen project at the Port of Pecém.
The project's main focus is on green hydrogen exports, but application is also under analysis for heavy mobility, steel, chemicals production and mixed-gas transportation networks, which would enable turning the project into a green hydrogen hub. In addition to fostering the birth of a domestic green hydrogen industry, the project will enable decarbonizing the industries involved.
Phase one aims to produce 100-150 MW within five years. Additional phases will then develop until a larger scale is reached, in line with the expansion of the domestic and international markets. Given this, ENGIE is open to collaboration with several stakeholders to enable adding momentum to the initiative.
"As ENGIE sees it, hydrogen is a strategic decarbonization driver insofar as it enables improved integration across renewables, in addition to helping reduce emissions in industries whose targets are hard to hit. We have the know-how to offer the most efficient industrial-scale green hydrogen solutions in Brazil, contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and collaborating to the transition to a carbon-neutral world, which is the company's purpose," said Raphael Barreau.
"We are glad to welcome one of the world's leading energy companies, and I would like to emphasize that we are ready to join forces to build this project as a team," said Governor Camilo Santana. He went on about the competitive advantages that make Ceará a favorable environment for hydrogen production with no carbon emissions. "Our strategic geographic position, our potential to generate renewable energy because of the coastline and year-round sunlight, give Ceará a head start producing and exporting the fuel of the future," he underscored.
Governor Camilo Santana made the announcement in a live broadcast session on the State of Ceará's social media channels. The MoU was signed by Ceará State Secretary for Economic Development and Labor Ceará (SEDET), Maia Junior, and SEDET Executive Secretary Roseane Medeiros. On behalf of ENGIE, aside from Raphael Barreau, the Memorandum was signed by ENGIE's Communication and Social Responsibility Director Gil Maranhão Neto and the ENGIE Green Hydrogen Regional Representative for Latin America Koen Langie.
The green-hydrogen bet
Green Hydrogen has been name done of the best bets in the energy transition to a carbon-neutral world. It is obtained through renewable-source electrolysis and can replace fossil fuels in carbon-intensive industries.
ENGIE's global goal is to create a strong green-hydrogen position. By 2030, the Company expects to have developed the installed capacity to produce 4 GW of green hydrogen worldwide, and Brazil is a key region in this pursuit, given the Group's presence in the country and abundant renewable energy.
To foster partnerships and studies in this area, ENGIE recently joined the Brazilian Hydrogen Association ("Associação Brasileira de Hidrogênio" - ABH2) as the entity's first member in the energy industry. Worldwide, the Group already has 70 industrial scale green hydrogen projects in operation (20 projects > 50MW) in 10 countries.
About ENGIE
Our group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose ("raison d'être"), we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers. ENGIE is the largest private-sector power producer in Brazil, operating in generation, commercialization and transmission of electric power, gas transport and energy solutions. With an installed capacity of 10,798 MW from 72 power plants, which stands for about 6% of the country's capacity, the Company has nearly 90% of its installed capacity in the country from renewable sources and with low GHG emissions, such as hydro, solar and biomass power plants, and windfarms.
With the acquisition of TAG, ENGIE now also owns the largest natural gas transportation network in the country, at 4,500 km and transecting 10 states and 191 cities.
The Group is also among the largest distributed photovoltaic generation companies in the country and has a complete portfolio of integrated solutions focused on reducing costs and improving the infrastructure for companies and cities, such as energy efficiency, public lighting, energy monitoring and management. With 3,000 employees, ENGIE's turnover in Brazil in 2020 was R$ 13.3 billion.
The Group's turnover in 2020 was of 55.8 billion Euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Eurozone 120/Europe 120/France 20, MSCI EMU ESG, MSCI Europe ESG, Euro Stoxx 50 ESG, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG, and Stoxx Global 1800 ESG).
