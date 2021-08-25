Engie Brasil Energia S A : is among the five best renewable energy companies with startup relationships

The largest private sector energy company in Brazil in electric energy generation, commercialization and transmission, transportation of gas and energy solutions and infrastructure, ENGIE was selected among the five leading renewable energy corporations with startup relationships, according to the Top 100 Open Startups platform ranking.
The result is an indication of the effort ENGIE has made in furthering initiatives for fostering the innovation chain in the country, bringing benefits for both company and partners.
'Innovation is part of ENGIE's strategy and plays a critical role in the transition to a carbon neutral world. To be recognized as a corporate leader in Open Innovation serves to reinforce our vision that innovation is strengthened through collaboration. At ENGIE, we promote innovation through inhouse programs, across all our units and teams in Brazil and globally, through partnerships with startups, universities and other agents in the ecosystem', says Mauricio Bähr, ENGIE Brasil's CEO.
The CEO also makes a special point of highlighting the importance of the joint effort of ENGIE's partners and employees. 'We have been successful in developing a wide range of ideas, opinions and knowledge. In this way, we develop innovative solutions for making ENGIE a leader in the energy transition, supporting our clients in their own energy transitions and fostering innovation in the ecosystem of which we are a part', he concluded.
ENGIE also makes a special point in supporting the innovation chain through calls for proposals of projects in various segments such as renewable sources, the natural gas chain, energy efficiency and solutions for Smart Cities. Another focus in fostering startups is designed to help the optimization of processes, reinforcing the company's governance.
Open innovation has been a matter of increasing debate and included by organizations in their business plans, a practice inculcated in ENGIE's culture.
The 100 Open Startups platform and responsible for the ranking, is a pioneer and leader in open innovation in Latin America and has published a selection of companies that most practice open innovation with startups in the country in 2020 based on data generated by the market itself. After a record number of agreements signed between corporations and startups, the platform now includes some of the biggest names.
Besides ENGIE, Raízen, Neoenergia, Solví and CTG were ranked as the five best in the renewable energy category.
Criteria
In the Renewable Energies category, the ranking identified 32 corporations that practice open innovation with startups in Brazil, 19 of these involving relations developed with startups for the first time in the past year. In all, sector corporations set up 420 business relationships with 213 startups in the period, a growth of 145% compared with the 2020 edition.
Together in 2021, the 420 business relationships were responsible for directly negotiating business worth approximately R$ 52 million as opposed to R$ 13 million in 2020. The indirect impact in terms of benefits for both sides and the sector as a whole, certainly is many times greater than this amount. In relation to the partners, the larger part of the resources were destined to the IndTechs (22%), ProductivityTechs (18%), and AgriTechs (18%) hubs.
100 Open Startup Numbers
According to surveys conducted by 100 Open Startups, the number of open startups increased from 13,092 in 2020 to 18,355 in 2021. In parallel, there was also growth in the number of organizations which actively pursue these small companies - from 2,825 to 4,982.
Again, the number of declared relationships increased from 13,433 in 2020 to 26,348 in 2021, an increase of 96%. In relation to corporations with open innovation agreements with startups, the number jumped from 1,968 to 3,334 - a growth of 69%. Meanwhile the number of startups that have developed relations with corporations rose from 1,310 in 2020, to 2,344 in 2021, an even larger increase of 79%.
'The large corporations were responsible for pioneering the Open Innovation with Startups movement. However, we have seen over the last few years the adherence of smaller companies and representing all value chains, also beginning to pursue innovation in conjunction with startups. This makes the game much more accessible and democratic', points out Bruno Rondani, CEO for 100 Open Startups. 'On the other hand, the entry of more companies in pursuit of relationships with startups also engenders a much more competitive market as well as the creation of more opportunities. More startups lead to more open innovation programs and more innovation', he finalizes.
For more information: https://www.openstartups.net/site/
About ENGIE
Our group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose ('raison d'être'), we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers.
ENGIE is the largest private-sector power producer in Brazil, operating in generation, commercialization and transmission of electric power, gas transport and energy solutions. With an installed capacity of 10,791 MW from 72 power plants, which stands for about 6% of the country's capacity, the Company has nearly 90% of its installed capacity in the country from renewable sources and with low GHG emissions, such as hydro, solar and biomass power plants, and windfarms.
With the acquisition of TAG, ENGIE now also owns the largest natural gas transportation network in the country, at 4,500 km and transecting 10 states and 191 cities.
The Group is also among the largest distributed photovoltaic generation companies and has a complete portfolio of integrated solutions focused on reducing costs and improving the infrastructure for companies and cities, such as energy efficiency, public lighting, energy monitoring and management. With 3,000 employees, ENGIE's turnover in Brazil in 2020 was R$ 13.3 billion.
Turnover in 2020: 55.8 billion Euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).
ENGIE in Brazil
ENGIE is the largest private power producer in the country, operating an installed capacity of 9,178.8 MW in 31 power plants throughout Brazil and accounting for about 6% of the country's capacity. The Group has 90% of its installed capacity in the country coming from clean, renewable sources and with low emissions of greenhouse gases, a status that has been reinforced by the construction of new wind farms in the Northeast and by one of the largest hydropower plants in Brazil, Jirau (3,750 MW). Located on the Madeira River, ENGIE holds a 40% stake in the operation.
The Group is also present in the solar distributed generation market and offers services related to power, engineering and integration of systems, working on the development of telecommunication and security systems, public lighting and urban mobility for smart cities, infrastructures and the oil & gas industry. With 2,100 employees, in 2017, ENGIE reported a turnover of R$ 7 billion in Brazil.