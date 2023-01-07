Engie Brasil Energia S A : is to offset the CO2 emissions generated by the 2023 Spanta Universe Festival

ENGIE Brasil has signed a partnership agreement with the organizers' of the 2023 Spanta Universe Festival and will be responsible for the decarbonization of the event. The expectation is to achieve the neutralization of the approximately 9 thousand tons of its direct CO2 emissions but also those generated by the visiting public during the festival's four weekends of presentations by more than 200 home-grown attractions.

Carbon neutralization is one of the principal measures for confronting climate change, aggravated by the effect of excess greenhouse gases. In the case of the Spanta Festival, in addition to the various sustainability measures, the event will offset emissions through the use of carbon credits.

The carbon credits are issued as a result of the operations of the Floresta Photovoltaic Complex, ENGIE's solar energy generator unit located in the municipality of Areia Branca (RN). The project has 86 MW of installed capacity and generates renewable energy for more than 350 thousand consumers, being registered according to the standards of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

"We are very happy to use the carbon credits issued by our renewable energy generation plants for making the Spanta Festival even more sustainable. Our aim is to accelerate the transition to a carbon neutral world. In this context, we offer solutions so that companies and cities are more sustainable and efficient, optimizing costs with energy and generating fewer emissions", declares the Communication, Corporate Social Responsibility and Energy Transition Officer at ENGIE in Brasil, Gil Maranhão.

The Spanta Universe Festival will occupy an area of 60 thousand square meters, installed in the Marina da Glória, south side Rio de Janeiro. In all, there will be 250 hours of shows, distributed over a program of four weekends.

A leader in renewable energy in Brazil, ENGIE has clearly defined goals aligned to the assumptions of the 2030 Agenda proposed for decarbonization by the United Nations Organization. The company is working towards zeroing out its net emissions by 2045.

A company in the group responsible for the activities of generation, transmission and commercialization of electric energy, for the 18th consecutive year, ENGIE Brasil Energia has been listed as a component of B3's Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE). The ISE is an indicator of the average performance of the asset prices of companies selected for their recognized commitment to corporate sustainability. ENGIE is the company in the electricity sector with the greatest weighting in the portfolio, being placed 10th in the overall ranking.