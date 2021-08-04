Engie Brasil Energia S A : joins forces with the Brazilian H2 Association, to accelerate the adoption of green H2 technologies in Brazil.

ENGIE's objective is to ramp up its business in the green hydrogen segment, one of the key growth areas in the Group both worldwide and in Brazil. Joining the Association and fostering partnerships and studies in this area reinforces ENGIE's goal of bringing the Company's net emissions down to zero by 2045 as well as diversifying its operations into new renewable fuels.

'We believe that through a joint effort with ABH2, we can drive the applied research in advancing the use of green hydrogen by industry on a commercial scale ', says Koen Langie, Business Development Manager for Green Hydrogen at ENGIE Brasil, the first company in the energy sector to become member of the entity.

In addition to collaboration at the academic level, another focus of the partnership with the Association involves professional training. 'We have to develop human capital in Brazil to ensure the development of green hydrogen projects', Langie adds.

For Langie, the Brazilian hydrogen market depends on the appropriate regulatory framework that needs to be developed. In this context, the work of ABH2 and its members is essential to establish a business environment that is both competitive and attractive to investors. ENGIE sees an opportunity to develop solutions for such segments as steel making, mining, chemicals, petrochemicals, among others.

According to Paulo Emílio Miranda, ABH2's president, in 2017, the Association started by creating a network of academics, agencies and government institutions to discuss and plan initiatives in the field of hydrogen.

'Since last year, in light of the recent hydrogen sector growth and enhanced interest in this energy solution, the Association has been putting out feelers to the private sector and companies. Previously, the focus was on research and development. However, today we see a trend towards identifying investment sources for large scale green hydrogen projects to decarbonize various sectors of the economy, especially those responsible for heavy emissions', remarks Monica Saraiva Panik, a director at ABH2.

GLOBAL GOAL

Globally, ENGIE's objective is to establish a strong position in green hydrogen, an emerging technology gaining momentum worldwide. The Group's aim is thus to leverage on the first-mover advantage in this segment.

In ENGIE's view, hydrogen is a strategic vector of decarbonization, allowing better integration of renewable energies and helping hard-to-abate sectors attain their goals to reduce emissions. Furthermore, the technologies associated with green hydrogen are becoming increasingly competitive.

By 2030 ENGIE aims to develop 4GW of green hydrogen industrial capacity, instal 700 km of dedicated hydrogen transmission networks and operate more than 100 refueling stations by 2030. The Group is already active in 70 industrial green hydrogen projects (with 20 projects > 50MW) in 10 countries.