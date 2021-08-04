Log in
    EGIE3   BREGIEACNOR9

ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.

(EGIE3)
Engie Brasil Energia S A : joins forces with the Brazilian H2 Association, to accelerate the adoption of green H2 technologies in Brazil.

08/04/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
ENGIE's objective is to ramp up its business in the green hydrogen segment, one of the key growth areas in the Group both worldwide and in Brazil. Joining the Association and fostering partnerships and studies in this area reinforces ENGIE's goal of bringing the Company's net emissions down to zero by 2045 as well as diversifying its operations into new renewable fuels.
'We believe that through a joint effort with ABH2, we can drive the applied research in advancing the use of green hydrogen by industry on a commercial scale ', says Koen Langie, Business Development Manager for Green Hydrogen at ENGIE Brasil, the first company in the energy sector to become member of the entity.
In addition to collaboration at the academic level, another focus of the partnership with the Association involves professional training. 'We have to develop human capital in Brazil to ensure the development of green hydrogen projects', Langie adds.
For Langie, the Brazilian hydrogen market depends on the appropriate regulatory framework that needs to be developed. In this context, the work of ABH2 and its members is essential to establish a business environment that is both competitive and attractive to investors. ENGIE sees an opportunity to develop solutions for such segments as steel making, mining, chemicals, petrochemicals, among others.
According to Paulo Emílio Miranda, ABH2's president, in 2017, the Association started by creating a network of academics, agencies and government institutions to discuss and plan initiatives in the field of hydrogen.
'Since last year, in light of the recent hydrogen sector growth and enhanced interest in this energy solution, the Association has been putting out feelers to the private sector and companies. Previously, the focus was on research and development. However, today we see a trend towards identifying investment sources for large scale green hydrogen projects to decarbonize various sectors of the economy, especially those responsible for heavy emissions', remarks Monica Saraiva Panik, a director at ABH2.
GLOBAL GOAL

Globally, ENGIE's objective is to establish a strong position in green hydrogen, an emerging technology gaining momentum worldwide. The Group's aim is thus to leverage on the first-mover advantage in this segment.

In ENGIE's view, hydrogen is a strategic vector of decarbonization, allowing better integration of renewable energies and helping hard-to-abate sectors attain their goals to reduce emissions. Furthermore, the technologies associated with green hydrogen are becoming increasingly competitive.

By 2030 ENGIE aims to develop 4GW of green hydrogen industrial capacity, instal 700 km of dedicated hydrogen transmission networks and operate more than 100 refueling stations by 2030. The Group is already active in 70 industrial green hydrogen projects (with 20 projects > 50MW) in 10 countries.

About ENGIE

Our group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose ('raison d'être'), we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers.
ENGIE is the largest private-sector power producer in Brazil, operating in generation, commercialization and transmission of electric power, gas transport and energy solutions. With an installed capacity of 10,791 MW from 72 power plants, which stands for about 6% of the country's capacity, the Company has nearly 90% of its installed capacity in the country from renewable sources and with low GHG emissions, such as hydro, solar and biomass power plants, and windfarms.

With the acquisition of TAG, ENGIE now also owns the largest natural gas transportation network in the country, at 4,500 km and transecting 10 states and 191 cities.

The Group is also among the largest distributed photovoltaic generation companies and has a complete portfolio of integrated solutions focused on reducing costs and improving the infrastructure for companies and cities, such as energy efficiency, public lighting, energy monitoring and management. With 3,000 employees, ENGIE's turnover in Brazil in 2020 was R$ 13.3 billion.

Turnover in 2020: 55.8 billion Euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

ENGIE in Brazil

ENGIE is the largest private power producer in the country, operating an installed capacity of 9,178.8 MW in 31 power plants throughout Brazil and accounting for about 6% of the country's capacity. The Group has 90% of its installed capacity in the country coming from clean, renewable sources and with low emissions of greenhouse gases, a status that has been reinforced by the construction of new wind farms in the Northeast and by one of the largest hydropower plants in Brazil, Jirau (3,750 MW). Located on the Madeira River, ENGIE holds a 40% stake in the operation.

The Group is also present in the solar distributed generation market and offers services related to power, engineering and integration of systems, working on the development of telecommunication and security systems, public lighting and urban mobility for smart cities, infrastructures and the oil & gas industry. With 2,100 employees, in 2017, ENGIE reported a turnover of R$ 7 billion in Brazil.

Disclaimer

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 17:45:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
