    EGIE3   BREGIEACNOR9

ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.

(EGIE3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  11:14:54 2023-03-28 am EDT
40.10 BRL   +0.78%
11:19aEngie Brasil Energia S A : presents solutions for companies and smart cities at Curitiba event
PU
03/24Engie Brasil Energia S A : begins commercial operations at the Santo Agostinho Wind Complex
PU
03/02Engie Brasil Energia S A : signs agreement with city government, the Curitiba public lighting PPP beginning operations
PU
Engie Brasil Energia S A : presents solutions for companies and smart cities at Curitiba event

03/28/2023 | 11:19am EDT
From a system for urban planning, online platforms for efficient management of energy and utilities to the development of infrastructure projects with a focus on the reduction of costs and carbon emissions, ENGIE presented its sustainable solutions for cities and companies during Smart City 2023, Brazil's leading smart cities event, held in Curitiba, state of Paraná.
A global bellwether in low carbon energy and services and a leader in renewable energy in Brazil, ENGIE mounted a large stand at this year's event presenting solutions in decarbonization, energy consultancy, automation, telecommunications and monitoring, public lighting, and self- generation from renewable sources, among others.
"When we think of solutions, our aim is always to innovate. We have a major commitment with the energy transition and in this light, our thinking is focused on solutions which help decarbonization, cost reduction, greater energy efficiency and better infrastructure for companies and cities.", declared ENGIE Soluções' managing director, Jacques-Olivier Klotz.
An important market served by ENGIE is Public Lighting. Operating more than 120 thousand lighting points in the cities of Uberlândia (MG) and Petrolina (PE) via the respective PPPs, the company recently signed one more concession contract: that of Curitiba. "We are to begin the replacement of the existing light fixtures, a move which will translate into an enhanced energy efficiency of at least 33% for the city. We expect to begin modernization in July, a process which should take approximately two years", explains Klotz.
Mayor of the Paraná state capital, Rafael Greca, also spoke about the partnership. "ENGIE's arrival in Curitiba is one more step forward in the pursuit of efficient municipal services, not always supplied by the public sector. The public-private lighting partnership which resulted in a 71% discount is a win for the city", the mayor commemorated.
The city's auction of its public lighting concession was held in September last year, ENGIE proposing a monthly charge of R$ 1.1 million, representing a discount of 71% in relation to the reference price in the invitation to bid notice. The agreement will run for 23 years and provides for the operation, maintenance as well as the expansion of the city's street lighting infrastructure, currently consisting of 160 thousand light fixtures.

About ENGIE

ENGIE is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. With its 96,000 employees, its customers, partners and stakeholders, the Group is committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions. Inspired by its purpose ("raison d'être"), ENGIE reconciles economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on its key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to its customers.

In Brazil, ENGIE, leader in renewable power generation in the country, operates in generation, commercialization and transmission of electric power, gas transport and energy solutions. With 2,400 employees, ENGIE has an installed capacity of approximately 10 GW, of which 100%* is from renewable sources.

*Considering the selling of the Thermal Power Plant Pampa Sul, signed on September 15, which closing is subject to fulfillment of certain conditions precedent in the agreement.

Disclaimer

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 15:18:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
