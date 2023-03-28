Engie Brasil Energia S A : presents solutions for companies and smart cities at Curitiba event

From a system for urban planning, online platforms for efficient management of energy and utilities to the development of infrastructure projects with a focus on the reduction of costs and carbon emissions, ENGIE presented its sustainable solutions for cities and companies during Smart City 2023, Brazil's leading smart cities event, held in Curitiba, state of Paraná.

A global bellwether in low carbon energy and services and a leader in renewable energy in Brazil, ENGIE mounted a large stand at this year's event presenting solutions in decarbonization, energy consultancy, automation, telecommunications and monitoring, public lighting, and self- generation from renewable sources, among others.

"When we think of solutions, our aim is always to innovate. We have a major commitment with the energy transition and in this light, our thinking is focused on solutions which help decarbonization, cost reduction, greater energy efficiency and better infrastructure for companies and cities.", declared ENGIE Soluções' managing director, Jacques-Olivier Klotz.

An important market served by ENGIE is Public Lighting. Operating more than 120 thousand lighting points in the cities of Uberlândia (MG) and Petrolina (PE) via the respective PPPs, the company recently signed one more concession contract: that of Curitiba. "We are to begin the replacement of the existing light fixtures, a move which will translate into an enhanced energy efficiency of at least 33% for the city. We expect to begin modernization in July, a process which should take approximately two years", explains Klotz.

Mayor of the Paraná state capital, Rafael Greca, also spoke about the partnership. "ENGIE's arrival in Curitiba is one more step forward in the pursuit of efficient municipal services, not always supplied by the public sector. The public-private lighting partnership which resulted in a 71% discount is a win for the city", the mayor commemorated.

The city's auction of its public lighting concession was held in September last year, ENGIE proposing a monthly charge of R$ 1.1 million, representing a discount of 71% in relation to the reference price in the invitation to bid notice. The agreement will run for 23 years and provides for the operation, maintenance as well as the expansion of the city's street lighting infrastructure, currently consisting of 160 thousand light fixtures.