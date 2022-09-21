Engie Brasil Energia S A : solution for Brasília Airport will supply Azul's aircraft with renewable energy

ENGIE, a leading company in power generation 100% renewable in Brazil, has signed an agreement with Azul Linhas for supplying renewable energy to provide electricity and maintain air conditioning in the airline's aircraft when parked at Brasília Airport. This will replace the fossil fuel driven equipment used for this purpose until now. With this solution, there is a reduction in carbon emissions, making the airline as well as the terminal itself more sustainable.

The technology also reduces the consumption of aircraft kerosene and as a result, Azul's operating costs.

"The use of these solutions with renewable energy will be reflected in a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, the solution offered will bring greater efficiency and safety to airport operations, reducing the movement of equipment across the area of the airport apron", explains the managing director of ENGIE Solutions in Brazil, Jacques-Olivier Klotz. "The reduction in the consumption of energy and lower emissions are in line with ENGIE's purpose of acting to accelerate the transition to a carbon neutral world. In addition to this, we help companies to be more sustainable and efficient, optimizing their electric energy costs", the executive concludes.

As a result of the contract with Azul, ENGIE now supplies all domestic airlines operating out of the airport in Brasília. The use of this solution with renewable energy is expected to bring a reduction of about 20 thousand tons in CO2 emissions every year according to company estimates, the equivalent of planting more than 120 thousand trees.

For Roberto Luiz, head of Aviation Business at Inframerica, Brasília Airport's operator, as well as the benefits of sustainability, the solution results in a considerable reduction in noise levels in the airport apron area. "As well as being less polluting, the electrical system is quieter. A further gain is significantly fewer obstacles on the tarmac of the parking area. The product we have today at the airport is a perfect combination for all: less equipment, noise and pollution, with greater efficiency, lower cost, and greater agility", he says.

The executive also notes that Brasília Airport is working to implement further clean energy solutions to the airport terminal: "We have built a photovoltaic plant at the airport with today 7% of all consumption at the terminal generated from solar panels", he adds.

"The culture of operational sustainability and efficiency is a constant in the daily activities of Azul. We are very happy with the results from our operational optimization processes so far and we continue to pursue the aim of being increasingly more efficient and sustainable. Many teams from various areas of Azul as well as our partners are working in conjunction to make our processes and flights increasingly more efficient in relation to fuel consumption", points out Daniel Tkacz, Vice President Operations at Azul.

In 2021, ENGIE equipped 22 jet bridges at Brasilia Airport using the same technology. The Company now hopes to be able to offer the renewable energy supply solution to other airport terminals in Brazil.