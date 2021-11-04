Log in
    EGIE3   BREGIEACNOR9

ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.

(EGIE3)
Sustainability KPIs - 3Q21

11/04/2021 | 06:52pm EDT
ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A. Results Presentation 3Q21

Sustainability KPIs1

Notes:

1

Additional indices are available at Sustainability Report

2

(www.engie.com.br/investors/financial-information).

Reference: ENGIE Sustainable Management Policy.

3

The Health and Safety indicators underwent a methodological

change at the beginning of 2021, which is why there are no comparisons with previous periods.

4

GRI: Global Reporting Initiative, Standards version and sector

supplement version G4.

5

FR = number of occupational accidents for every million hours of

6

exposure to hazards.

SR = number of days lost due to occupational accidents for every

7

one thousand hours of exposure to hazards.

Amounts in thousand of reais (R$).

11/04/2021

Disclaimer

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 22:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 11 683 M 2 079 M 2 079 M
Net income 2021 2 100 M 374 M 374 M
Net Debt 2021 14 715 M 2 618 M 2 618 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 6,86%
Capitalization 32 343 M 5 779 M 5 754 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
EV / Sales 2022 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 538
Free-Float 31,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 39,64 BRL
Average target price 47,06 BRL
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Antonio Gori Sattamini CEO & Investor Relations Officer
Maurício Stolle Bähr Chairman
Júlio César Lunardi Chief Administration Officer
Manoel Arlindo Zaroni Torres Vice Chairman
Dirk Achiel Marc Beeuwsaert Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-9.79%5 811
NEXTERA ENERGY10.49%167 253
ENEL S.P.A.-12.32%85 400
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.99%78 888
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.33%72 524
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.73%66 230