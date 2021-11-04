Sustainability KPIs - 3Q21
ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A. Results Presentation 3Q21
Sustainability KPIs
1
Notes:
1
Additional indices are available at Sustainability Report
2
(www.engie.com.br/investors/financial-information).
Reference: ENGIE Sustainable Management Policy.
3
The Health and Safety indicators underwent a methodological
change at the beginning of 2021, which is why there are no comparisons with previous periods.
4
GRI: Global Reporting Initiative, Standards version and sector
supplement version G4.
5
FR = number of occupational accidents for every million hours of
6
exposure to hazards.
SR = number of days lost due to occupational accidents for every
7
one thousand hours of exposure to hazards.
Amounts in thousand of reais (R$).
Sales 2021
11 683 M
2 079 M
2 079 M
Net income 2021
2 100 M
374 M
374 M
Net Debt 2021
14 715 M
2 618 M
2 618 M
P/E ratio 2021
13,8x
Yield 2021
6,86%
Capitalization
32 343 M
5 779 M
5 754 M
EV / Sales 2021
4,03x
EV / Sales 2022
4,36x
Nbr of Employees
1 538
Free-Float
31,3%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
39,64 BRL
Average target price
47,06 BRL
Spread / Average Target
18,7%
