Sustainability KPIs - 3Q21

ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A. Results Presentation 3Q21

Sustainability KPIs1

Notes:

1 Additional indices are available at Sustainability Report 2 (www.engie.com.br/investors/financial-information). Reference: ENGIE Sustainable Management Policy. 3 The Health and Safety indicators underwent a methodological

change at the beginning of 2021, which is why there are no comparisons with previous periods.