Publication of Node Price Decree, a fundamental condition for the implementation of the PEC and MPC laws:

On April 12, 2023, the July 2022 Average Node Price Decree issued by the National Energy Commission was published in the Official Gazette. With the publication of this decree, together with the publication of the Exempt Resolution of the CNE that established the guidelines for the application of Law No. 21,472 (MPC or Consumer Protection Mechanism), the requirements for the monetization of payment certificates to be issued by the Chilean Treasury on account of the receivables to be collected from distribution companies were met. This program has been structured by IDB Invest with the collaboration of Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan and Itaú, who will support the process of selling these certificates in the international financial market. This program will allow the company to sell part of the accounts receivable originated by the energy price stabilization mechanisms, which as of June 30, 2023 reached a total of US$451 million. The monetization of this amount should be realized through the sale of payment certificates as well as the

re-liquidation

in installments included in the bills of regulated customers as soon as all the regulatory conditions needed for this mechanism are in place. The expectation is that this could occur as from August 2023.