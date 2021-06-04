ENGIE EPS S A : Mixed General Meeting to be held on 25 June 2021 Without the physical presence of its Shareholders

PRESS RELEASE

MIXED GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 25 JUNE 2021

WITHOUT THE PHYSICAL PRESENCE OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS

Conditions of availability or consultation of the preparatory documents

Paris and Milan, 4 June 2021 - ENGIE EPS S.A. ("ENGIE EPS" or the "Company"), informs its shareholders that, given the context of the Covid-19outbreak, its mixed general meeting (the "AGM") will be held, without the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend being physically present, on Friday 25 June 2021, at 28, rue de Londres, 75009 Paris, at 10:30 a.m.

This decision is made in accordance with (i) the provisions of Article 4 of Order No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020 adapting the rules governing meetings and deliberations of meetings and governing bodies of legal entities and unincorporated entities under private law due to the COVID-19 epidemic (as amended by Order No. 2020-1497 of 2 December 2020) and (ii) the related Decree No. 2020-418 of 10 April 2020 (as amended by Decree No. 2020-1614 of 18 December 2020), it being stipulated that the period of application of the above mentioned Order and Decree were extended by Decree No. 2021- 255 of 9 March 2021.

The preliminary notice of meeting (avis de réunion) has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires "BALO" on 21 May 2021, bulletin n°61. It includes the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as details on attendance and voting modalities for this AGM. The preliminary notice of meeting, together with the Board of Directors' report on the draft resolutions and legal information, are now available on the Company's website www.engie-eps.com, under the section Investors / Annual General Meeting 2021, in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements.

According to Article R. 22-10-23 of the Commercial Code, the preparatory documents of this AGM are made available to the shareholders and will be retrievable from 4 June 2021 on the Company's website www.engie-eps.com under the section Investors / Annual General Meeting 2021.

The AGM, that will start with the Investor Day which will include a presentation of the activities and the strategy of the Company, will be recorded in its entirety and this recording will be available on the ENGIE EPS website under Investors / Annual General Meeting 2021. An investor live webcast with interactive Q&A session will take place after the AGM- the dial-in, webcast link and the presentation will be available on the Company's website www.engie-eps.com under Investors / Annual General Meeting 2021.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on Wednesday 7 April 2021 under registration number n°D.21-0273. It is available to the public, in compliance with legal and regulatory provisions, and may be consulted on the Company's website www.engie-eps.com, in the section Investors / Documents.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes in particular the Corporate Governance Report, the Management Report, the statutory accounts of the Company, the consolidated financial statements of ENGIE EPS group, the statutory auditors' reports and their fees as well as the Annual Financial Report.