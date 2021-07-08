Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ENGIE EPS S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPS   FR0012650166

ENGIE EPS S.A.

(EPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ENGIE EPS S A : Voting Results of the Mixed General Meeting held on 25 June 2021

07/08/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE 8 JULY 2021

VOTING RESULTS OF THE MIXED GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 25 JUNE 2021

Paris - Milan, 8 July 2021 - The Mixed General Meeting of ENGIE EPS S.A. (« ENGIE EPS »), a technology pioneer and industrial player in Energy Storage and eMobility, whose securities are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), was held, behind closed doors, on 25 June 2021 at 10.30 a.m. (Paris time). The Mixed General Meeting has been recorded in its entirety and this recording is available on the ENGIE EPS website under Investors / Annual General Meeting 2021. An investor live webcast with interactive Q&A session took place after the Mixed General Meeting.

The shareholders were convened to vote on the following resolutions:

  1. Resolution n°1: Approval of the individual financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2020 and discharge to the members of the Board of Directors;
  1. Resolution n°2: Approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2020;
  1. Resolution n°3: Allocation of the results of the financial year ended on 31 December 2020;
  1. Resolution n°4: Regulated agreements referred to under Articles L.225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code;
  1. Resolution n°5: Approval of the expenses and charges referred to under Article 39-4 of the French General Tax Code;
  1. Resolution n°6: Determination of the attendance fees;
  1. Resolution n°7: Ratification of the resignation of Mr. Massimo Prelz Oltramonti as Director;
  1. Resolution n°8: Ratification of the co-opting of a Director, Mrs. Veronica Vecchi;
  1. Resolution n°9: Renewal of the Board mandate of Mr. Carlalberto Guglielminotti;
  1. Resolution n°10: Renewal of the Board mandate of Mr. Giuseppe Artizzu;
  1. Resolution n°11: Renewal of the Board mandate of Mrs. Alice Tagger;
  1. Resolution n°12: Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the corporate officers (mandataires sociaux) for the 2021 financial year;
  1. Resolution n°13: Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the 2021 financial year;
  1. Resolution n°14: Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the Chief Executive Officer for the 2021 financial year;
  1. Resolution n°15: Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the members of the Board of Directors for the 2021 financial year;
  1. Resolution n°16: Approval of the overall compensation and benefits of all kind granted to the corporate officers (mandataires sociaux) for the 2020 financial year;
  1. Resolution n°17: Approval of the overall compensation and benefits of all kind granted to the Chief Executive Officer for the 2020 financial year;

follow us on LinkedIn

engie-eps.com

  1. Resolution n°18: Appointment of RBB Business Advisors as Statutory Auditor;
  1. Resolution n°19: Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors for the purchase by the Company of its own shares;
  1. Resolution n°20: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the purpose of reducing the share capital through share cancellation as part of the authorization to purchase its own shares;
  1. Resolution n°21: Delegation of authority to the board of directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares or securities giving access to share capital with preferential subscription rights;
  1. Resolution n°22: Delegation of authority to the board of directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares or securities giving access to share capital without preferential subscription rights through public offerings other than those referred to in Article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code;
  1. Resolution n°23: Delegation of authority to the board of directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares or securities giving access to share capital without preferential subscription rights, by way of a "private placement" (offer referred to in paragraph 1° of Article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code);
  1. Resolution n°24: Delegation of authority to the board of directors in the event of an issuance of ordinary shares or securities giving access to share capital without preferential subscription rights in order to set the subscription price, within the limit of 10% of the share capital per year;
  1. Resolution n°25: Authorisation to increase the number of securities to be issued by 15% with or without preferential subscription rights;
  1. Resolution n°26: Delegation of authority to the board of directors to increase the share capital by issuing ordinary shares or securities giving access to share capital, up to the limit of 10% of the share capital per year, in order to remunerate contributions in kind made to the Company, outside of a public exchange offer;
  1. Resolution n°27: Delegation of authority to the board of directors to increase the share capital by issuing ordinary shares or securities giving access to share capital, in the event of a public exchange offer initiated by the Company;
  1. Resolution n°28: Delegation of authority to the board of directors to increase the share capital by incorporation of reserves, profits or issuance premiums, merger or contributions premiums or any other amounts likely to be capitalised;
  1. Resolution n°29: Overall limitation of authorisations;
  1. Resolution n°30: Delegation of powers to the board of directors to proceed with a share capital increase reserved for employees who are members of a company savings plan without preferential subscription rights;
  1. Resolution n°31: Amendment to article 3 "Company name" of the articles of association of the Company in order to amend the Company name;

o Resolution n°32: Powers for formalities.

The shareholders' attendance was as follows:

Total number of shares

12 766

860

Total number of shareholders represented or giving a proxy to the chairman or voting by mail

22

Total number of voting rights expressed by the shareholders represented or giving a proxy to the

9 541 824

chairman or voting by mail

Thus, the quorum reached was of 74,739 %.

follow us on LinkedIn

engie-eps.com

The results of the vote are as follows:

Resolution

Outcome

Votes "in favour"

Votes "against"

Abstention

Resolution no.1

Approved

9 539 824

99,98 %

2 000

0,02 %

0

Resolution no.2

Approved

9 539 824

99,98 %

2 000

0,02 %

0

Resolution no.3

Approved

9 539 824

99,98 %

2 000

0,02 %

0

Resolution no.4

Approved

9 539 824

99,98 %

2 000

0,02 %

0

Resolution no.5

Approved

9 539 824

99,98 %

2 000

0,02 %

0

Resolution no.6

Approved

9 499 824

99,56 %

42 000

0,44 %

0

Resolution no.7

Approved

9 090 375

99,98 %

2 000

0,02 %

449 449

Resolution no.8

Approved

9 090 375

99,98 %

2 000

0,02 %

449 449

Resolution no.9

Approved

9 523 294

99,81 %

18 530

0,19 %

0

Resolution no.10

Approved

8 051 510

88,55 %

1 040 865

11,45 %

449 449

Resolution no.11

Approved

8 186 186

90,03 %

906 189

9,97 %

449 449

Resolution no.12

Approved

9 539 824

99,98 %

2 000

0,02 %

0

Resolution no.13

Approved

9 539 824

99,98 %

2 000

0,02 %

0

Resolution no.14

Approved

8 231 306

86,27 %

1 310 518

13,73 %

0

Resolution no.15

Approved

9 539 824

99,98 %

2 000

0,02 %

0

Resolution no.16

Approved

9 402 504

98,54 %

139 320

1,46 %

0

Resolution no.17

Approved

8 218 512

86,13 %

1 323 312

13,87 %

0

Resolution no.18

Approved

9 539 824

99,98 %

2 000

0,02 %

0

Resolution no.19

Approved

8 371 270

87,73 %

1 170 554

12,27 %

0

Resolution no.20

Approved

9 374 664

98,25 %

167 160

1,75 %

0

Resolution no.21

Approved

8 233 950

86,29 %

1 307 874

13,71 %

0

Resolution no.22

Approved

7 773 501

81,47 %

1 768 323

18,53 %

0

Resolution no.23

Approved

7 773 501

81,47 %

1 768 323

18,53 %

0

Resolution no.24

Approved

8 222 950

86,18 %

1 318 874

13,82 %

0

Resolution no.25

Approved

8 222 950

86,18 %

1 318 874

13,82 %

0

Resolution no.26

Approved

7 784 501

85,62 %

1 307 874

14,38 %

449 449

Resolution no.27

Approved

8 233 950

86,29 %

1 307 874

13,71 %

0

Resolution no.28

Approved

9 090 375

99,98 %

2 000

0,02 %

449 449

Resolution no.29

Approved

9 539 824

99,98 %

2 000

0,02 %

0

Resolution no.30

Rejected

1 368 922

15,06 %

7 723 453

84,94 %

449 449

Resolution no.31

Approved

9 090 375

99,98 %

2 000

0,02 %

449 449

Resolution no.32

Approved

9 539 824

99,98 %

2 000

0,02 %

0

All the proposed resolutions were approved by the shareholders, with the exception of Resolution no. 30.

follow us on LinkedIn

engie-eps.com

* * *

ENGIE EPS

Engie EPS is the technology and industrial player within the ENGIE group, developing technologies to revolutionize the paradigm in the global energy system towards renewable energy sources and electric mobility. Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (EPS.PA), Engie EPS forms part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris, with research, development and production located in Italy.

For further information, go to www.engie-eps.com

CONTACTS

Press Office: Simona Raffaelli, Image Building, +39 02 89011300, eps@imagebuilding.it

Corporate and Institutional Communication: Cristina Cremonesi, +39 345 570 8686, ir@engie-eps.com follow us on LinkedIn

* * *

ENGIE

We are a leading world group that provides low-carbon energy and services. With our 170,000 employees, our clients, our partners and our stakeholders, we strive every day to act to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Guided by our purpose statement, we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, using our expertise in our key business areas (gas, renewable energies, services) to provide competitive to our clients. Turnover in 2020: 55.8 billion Euros. Listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI), the Group is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and extra-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Eurozone 120 / Europe 120 / France 20, MSCI EMU ESG, MSCI Europe ESG, Euro Stoxx 50 ESG, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG, and Stoxx Global 1800 ESG).

follow us on LinkedIn

engie-eps.com

Disclaimer

Engie Eps SA published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 16:23:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENGIE EPS S.A.
12:59pENGIE EPS S A  : Voting Results of the Mixed General Meeting held on 25 June 202..
PU
07/05Energy Coalition Starts Feasibility Study On BioLNG Production, Adds New Memb..
MT
06/04ENGIE EPS S A  : Mixed General Meeting to be held on 25 June 2021 Without the ph..
PU
06/04ENGIE EPS S.A.  : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
06/03ENGIE EPS S.A.  : Report
CO
06/03ENGIE EPS S.A.  : Report
CO
06/02ENGIE EPS S.A.  : Ipo
CO
05/19Engie EPS Appoints Independent Expert To Issue Report On Tender Offer By TCC
MT
05/19ENGIE EPS S.A.  : Public takeover bid
CO
05/11ENGIE EPS S A  : Amendment of the 2020 Corporate Governance Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 40,0 M 47,4 M 47,4 M
Net income 2021 -3,00 M -3,55 M -3,55 M
Net Debt 2021 28,0 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 218 M 259 M 259 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart ENGIE EPS S.A.
Duration : Period :
ENGIE EPS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE EPS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,10 €
Average target price 25,00 €
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlalberto Guglielminotti CEO, Executive Director & General Manager
Andrea Rossi Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Kalfon Chairman
Giorgio Crugnola Chief Technology Officer
Michela Costa Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE EPS S.A.31.03%266
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.63.74%24 935
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-11.00%21 555
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.96%18 640
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-7.73%9 342
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.0.00%5 408