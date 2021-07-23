NHOA S A : First EV Fastcharging Network enabled by renewables, energy storage and 100% grid integrated

PRESS RELEASE

First EV Fastcharging Network enabled by renewables, energy storage

and 100% grid integrated

An open network, with privileged access for Stellantis' customers, targeting the largest Fastcharging

Network in Southern Europe

Paris, 23 July 2021 - In the context of the Masterplan10x and the Strategic Ambitions released by NHOA on the date hereof, and of the approval of the Board of Directors of Free2Move eSolutions, Carlalberto Guglielminotti, NHOA's Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Free2Move eSolutions, announces the project to develop the first electric vehicle fastcharging network 100% vehicle-to-grid integrated (VGI), enabled by renewables and energy storage (the "Atlante Project"). The Atlante Project is also timely in the context of the adoption by the European Commission, on July 14 2021, of the Fit for 55 package whose aims are, among others, having 100% zero-emission cars registered as of 2035 and installing charging and fuelling points at regular intervals on major highways: every 60 kilometres for electric charging and every 150 kilometres for hydrogen refuelling.

The Atlante Project will be initially developed in Southern Europe and, as announced during the Stellantis EV Day 2021 on July 8, 2021, will be an open network and will cater to the demands of the varied customers of Stellantis, being the preferred fastcharging network of Stellantis and its customers (the "Atlante Network").

NHOA will develop and invest in the Atlante Network as owner and operator, with its own resources and other forms of financing including among others, TCC's support as key founding investor, and Free2Move eSolutions will act as turn-key technology provider.

"The Atlante Project is the cornerstone of our Strategic Ambitions and a testament to the new transformational business model of NHOA: from a pure technology player to an infrastructure developer, owner and operator that fully leverages on a complete product portfolio and vertically integrated technology in both Storage and eMobility" said Carlalberto Guglielminotti, Chief Executive Officer of NHOA and Executive Chairman of Free2Move eSolutions.

Roberto di Stefano, Chief Executive Officer of Free2Move eSolutions commented "Atlante is opening a new era where the energy transition and the Zero Emission Mobility will become the normality on our life allowing a better Planet for future generations".

The market potential, perimeter and ambitions of the Atlante Project have been defined by NHOA and Free2Move eSolutions having regard to the market analyses prepared by McKinsey & Co.

Market outlook and 2-step Roadmap to 2030

The Southern European public fastcharging market, namely Italy, France, Spain and Portugal ("Core Countries"), is still nascent with rapid growth expected towards 2030. Around 90% of 2030 Southern European on-the-go fastcharging network is yet to be built and developed and this constitutes a great potential business opportunity.

In particular, according to the analysis carried out by NHOA and Free2Move eSolutions with the support of McKinsey & Co: (i) the battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle penetration in the Core Countries is expected to grow 26 times to 13 million BEVs by 2030, reaching 3 million by 2025, and (ii) the "on-the-go" fast charging demand is expected to grow 46 times to 9 TWh by 2030, and up to 1.9 TWh by 2025. Charging System Operators and Charging Point Operators will take center stage in this market, and the role of owner and operator would represent the most attractive long-term opportunity in public fast charging market.

Given the size of this potential market, the Atlante Project has the ambition of developing, over the next 10 years, in line with what announced by Stellantis at the EV Day 2021 held on July 8, 2021: