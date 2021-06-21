ENGIE x Solar Impulse Foundation: innovation for Net Zero Carbon!

The themes that were covered during the Innovation Festival, which ran from 14 to 18 June, included renewable energies, hydrogen, green tech, decarbonisation, mobility, green agriculture and smart cities. The event culminated with the 36th edition of the Innovation Trophies on 15 June, which awards the most innovative projects from employees around the world each year.

Innovation is also at the heart of the mission that the Solar Impulse Foundation has set itself, i.e. to identify 1,000 clean, efficient and profitable solutions to incite decision-makers to set more ambitious environmental objectives. It is therefore fitting that the Foundation is part of the key players for an event such as the ENGIE Innovation Trophies.

Like last year, Silvestro Russo, an expert from the Solar Impulse Foundation, was included in the Grand Jury for the Awards, alongside ENGIE's senior managers and external personalities. He took part in the various sessions for the awarded prizes. These sessions aimed at identifying promising projects to be certified in the future.

For the 2nd year in a row, a special 'ENGIE x Solar Impulse Foundation' award was presented. And the winner is TEO: an innovative project that meets ENGIE and the Foundation's shared goals in terms of clean, efficient and cost-effective solutions.

TEO, short for 'The Energy Origin': a start-up incubated within the ENGIE group that offers innovative solutions based on blockchain technology in order to trace the origin of consumed energy, in particular renewable energy, and to assess its carbon impact.