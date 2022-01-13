Log in
Engine Gaming and Media : & Media, Inc. to Issue Earnings Release and Host Investor Call Regarding Q1 Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

01/13/2022 | 04:21pm EST
Engine Gaming & Media, Inc. to Issue Earnings Release and Host Investor Call Regarding Q1 Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
01/11/2022
DownloadPDF Format (opens in new window)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), an esports/sports social gaming, influencer marketing, and next-generation media solutions company, is pleased to announce that it will issue a press release promptly after the market close on Thursday, January 13, 2022, summarizing its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 ended November 30, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call later that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results in further detail.

The conference call can be accessed at 877-407-0784 or for international callers at +1-201-689-8560.

About Engine Gaming and Media, Inc.

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. is traded publicly under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ:GAME) (TSX-V:GAME). Engine provides premium social sports and esports gaming experiences, as well as unparalleled data analytics, marketing, advertising, and intellectual property to support its owned and operated direct-to-consumer properties while also providing these services to enable its clients and partners. The company's subsidiaries include Stream Hatchet, the global leader in gaming video distribution analytics; Sideqik, a social influencer marketing discovery, analytics, and activation platform; Eden Games, a premium motorsport video game developer and publisher across console and mobile gaming; WinView Games, a social predictive play-along gaming platform for viewers to play while watching live events; UMG, an end-to-end competitive esports platform powering and broadcasting major esports events, as well as daily community tournaments, matches, and ladders; and Frankly Media, a digital publishing platform used to create, distribute and monetize content across all digital channels. Engine Media generates revenue through a combination of direct-to-consumer and subscription fees, streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings, programmatic advertising, and sponsorships.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Engine to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. In respect of the forward-looking information contained herein, Engine has provided such statements and information in reliance on certain assumptions that management believed to be reasonable at the time. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements stated herein to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Engine does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

Investors
Ryan Lawrence, ICR
[email protected]
332-242-4321

Media
James Goldfarb, Sloane & Company
[email protected]
212-446-1869

SOURCE: Engine Media Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/683053/Engine-Gaming-Media-Inc-to-Issue-Earnings-Release-and-Host-Investor-Call-Regarding-Q1-Fiscal-Year-2022-Financial-Results

Multimedia Files:

Disclaimer

Engine Media Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 21:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
