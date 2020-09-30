Engine Media : UMG.TV now available on VIZIO

-
UMG.TV, Engine Media's 24×7 esports, gaming and news channel now streaming, free on VIZIO Smart TVs
-
America's #2 Smart TV brand places UMG.TV on VIZIO SmartCastⓇ (1)
TORONTO, ON (Wednesday, September 30, 2020) - UMG.TV, Engine Media's (TSX-V: GAME; OTCQB: MLLLF) 24×7 esports, gaming and news channel is now streaming on VIZIO, the second-largest TV manufacturer in the U.S.
As a result, UMG.TV is now available to SmartCast™ users and can be found on the SmartCast Home Screen.
'This is an incredible opportunity for UMG.TV to amplify its brand presence throughout the US,' said Engine Media global head of esports, Darcy Lorincz.
'VIZIO is one of America's most trusted brands as well as being a market leader in Smart TVs so we couldn't imagine a better first OEM partner to work with to expand our reach.
'We know that consumers prefer integrated solutions in their smart home wherever possible. So having UMG.TV integrated into the consumer's home viewing experience provides easier access to hours and hours of original content that is produced weekly. These shows provide insight and commentary on the most popular gaming and esports events in America.
'While we have a dedicated following online, we are excited to see our viewership grow with the opportunity to reach millions of new VIZIO SmartCast audiences.'
The upcoming UMG.TV season will feature shows dedicated to classics like Madden 21 and NBA 2K, the newest esports sensation Fall Guys, the Magic family of games plus the round-up style UMG Rewind show, known as the SportsCenter of esports.
'We are pleased to welcome UMG TV to SmartCast as we continue to expand our gaming and esports entertainment options. Now audiences can access live and on-demand esports events right from the VIZIO home screen,' said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development for VIZIO.
Engine Media's UMG features two divisions: UMG Gaming and UMG.TV. UMG Gaming is a leading esports tournament platform running competitions across major titles including Gears of War, Fortnite, Valorant, Call of Duty, Rocket League, NBA2K, Madden 21 and more.
UMG.TV streams live and on-demand esports events featuring some of the world's leading gamers; supporting your favorite college teams in head-to-head competition and delivering fans the latest content in the world of esports via headline shows including UMG Rewind.
Engine Media is a multi-platform media group leading the charge in esports, news streaming and gaming. The recent completion of the merger between Torque Esports, Frankly Media and WInView Games (originally announced in March of this year) brings together a unique combination of esports content, streaming technology, gaming platforms, data analytics and intellectual property.
Engine Media is focused on new, live, and immersive esports and interactive gaming experiences through partnerships with traditional and emerging media companies.
(1) America's 2nd Largest TV Brand' - The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, LCD TV, Based on units, Jan. 1, 2017 - Jan. 18, 2020 combined
Disclaimer
Engine Media Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 21:44:01 UTC