Engine Media : UMG.TV now available on VIZIO

UMG.TV, Engine Media's 24×7 esports, gaming and news channel now streaming, free on VIZIO Smart TVs

America's #2 Smart TV brand places UMG.TV on VIZIO SmartCastⓇ (1)

TORONTO, ON (Wednesday, September 30, 2020) - UMG.TV, Engine Media's (TSX-V: GAME; OTCQB: MLLLF) 24×7 esports, gaming and news channel is now streaming on VIZIO, the second-largest TV manufacturer in the U.S.

As a result, UMG.TV is now available to SmartCast™ users and can be found on the SmartCast Home Screen.

'This is an incredible opportunity for UMG.TV to amplify its brand presence throughout the US,' said Engine Media global head of esports, Darcy Lorincz.

'VIZIO is one of America's most trusted brands as well as being a market leader in Smart TVs so we couldn't imagine a better first OEM partner to work with to expand our reach.

'We know that consumers prefer integrated solutions in their smart home wherever possible. So having UMG.TV integrated into the consumer's home viewing experience provides easier access to hours and hours of original content that is produced weekly. These shows provide insight and commentary on the most popular gaming and esports events in America.

'While we have a dedicated following online, we are excited to see our viewership grow with the opportunity to reach millions of new VIZIO SmartCast audiences.'

The upcoming UMG.TV season will feature shows dedicated to classics like Madden 21 and NBA 2K, the newest esports sensation Fall Guys, the Magic family of games plus the round-up style UMG Rewind show, known as the SportsCenter of esports.

'We are pleased to welcome UMG TV to SmartCast as we continue to expand our gaming and esports entertainment options. Now audiences can access live and on-demand esports events right from the VIZIO home screen,' said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development for VIZIO.