ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD.

(EAU)
Engineer Gold Mines : Advances Bulk Sample Permit Application Process

11/25/2020 | 09:33am EST
Vancouver, BC - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the 'Company') (TSXV: EAU) announces it has engaged an engineering firm to complete an engineering assessment of the Company's tailings storage facility ('TSF') as required for its proposed bulk sample mining operations.

The assessment will evaluate all components required by the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources for tailings storage facilities. This will include a review of ground survey data, TSF volume determination, slope stability assessment, hydrology assessment, water management assessment, a TSF monitoring and maintenance assessment with the findings summarized in a report that will be provided to the Company and submitted to government.

EAU president Andrew H. Rees commented 'The Company is encouraged with the progress we are achieving in our Q4 development plan after a successful spring/summer exploration season. Receiving the engineering assessment for our tailings storage facility will allow the Company to file a Notice of Work with the relevant government agencies, which upon approval will allow the Company to proceed with its proposed Bulk Sampling activities in 2021.'

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold Mines is focused on reestablishing gold production at the Company's 100%- owned, historical high-grade Engineer Gold Mine, 32km southwest of Atlin, BC. Exploration and development work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold targets over the Company's 25 km long (18,319 hectare) contiguous claim grouping, which includes prospects: Wann River, 5 km to the southwest; Happy Sullivan, 3 km to the northeast; and, the 2020 acquired, TAG, 7 km to the north of the historical Engineer Mine.

For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors Contact Information
Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. Corporate Inquiries:
'Andrew H. Rees' Andrew H. Rees: 604-505-3739
Mr. Andrew H. Rees Email: andrewhr@engineergoldmines.com
President

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 14:32:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,68 M -0,53 M -0,53 M
Net Debt 2019 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,50x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3,33 M 2,56 M 2,56 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas John Kennedy Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Andrew Hutchinson Rees President & Director
Dale Dobson Chief Financial Officer
Glen Colin MacDonald Independent Director
