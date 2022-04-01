Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    EAU   CA29286E1034

ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD.

(EAU)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03/30 03:42:44 pm EDT
0.035 CAD   +16.67%
05:44pENGINEER GOLD MINES : Notice of Meeting and Record Date
PU
03/30Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended November 30, 2021
CI
02/04Engineer Gold Applies to Extend Warrants
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Engineer Gold Mines : Notice of Meeting and Record Date

04/01/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
March 28, 2022

ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD.

804 - 750 West Pender Street Vancouver, B.C. V6C 2T7

Telephone: 604-682-2928

Fax: 604-685-6905www.engineergoldmines.comTSXV: EAU OTCQB: EGMLF

VIA SEDAR

To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities

Re: ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. Notice of Meeting and Record Dates

As required by Section 2.2 of National Instrument 54-101, please be advised of the following:

CUSIP #:

29286E103

ISIN#:

CA29286E1034

Meeting Type:

Annual General Meeting (2022)

Meeting Date:

May 31, 2022

Meeting Location:

804-750 W. Pender St.

Vancouver BC V6C 2T7

Time:

11:00 am

Record Date for Notice:

April 22, 2022

Record Date for Voting:

April 22, 2022

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:

April 22, 2022

Class of Securities Entitled to Receive Notice:

Common Shares

Class of Securities Entitled to Vote:

Common Shares

Issuer sending proxy related materials directly:

Yes

to Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners (NOBO's)

Issuer paying for delivery to Objecting:

No

Beneficial Owners (OBOs):

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial Holders:

No

NAA for Registered Holders:

No

Material Distributed to:

All Canadian Holders

Yours truly,

"Thomas Kennedy"

Thomas Kennedy

Disclaimer

Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 21:43:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
