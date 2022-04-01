Engineer Gold Mines : Notice of Meeting and Record Date

March 28, 2022
ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD.
804 - 750 West Pender Street Vancouver, B.C. V6C 2T7
Telephone: 604-682-2928
Fax: 604-685-6905www.engineergoldmines.comTSXV: EAU OTCQB: EGMLF
VIA SEDAR
To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities
Re: ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. Notice of Meeting and Record Dates
As required by Section 2.2 of National Instrument 54-101, please be advised of the following:
|
CUSIP #:
|
29286E103
|
ISIN#:
|
CA29286E1034
|
Meeting Type:
|
Annual General Meeting (2022)
|
Meeting Date:
|
May 31, 2022
|
Meeting Location:
|
804-750 W. Pender St.
|
Vancouver BC V6C 2T7
|
Time:
|
11:00 am
|
Record Date for Notice:
|
April 22, 2022
|
Record Date for Voting:
|
April 22, 2022
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:
|
April 22, 2022
|
Class of Securities Entitled to Receive Notice:
|
Common Shares
|
Class of Securities Entitled to Vote:
|
Common Shares
|
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly:
|
Yes
|
to Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners (NOBO's)
|
Issuer paying for delivery to Objecting:
|
No
|
Beneficial Owners (OBOs):
|
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
|
NAA for Beneficial Holders:
|
No
|
NAA for Registered Holders:
|
No
|
Material Distributed to:
|
All Canadian Holders
|
Yours truly,
|
"Thomas Kennedy"
|
Thomas Kennedy
