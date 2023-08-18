FORM NO. MGT-7

[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Annual Return

(other than OPCs and Small Companies)

Form language

English

Hindi

Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

(i) * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company

L74899DL1965GOI004352

Pre-fill

Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

AAACE5318C

(ii)

(a) Name of the company

ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED

(b) Registered office address

ENGINEERS INDIA BHAWAN1 BHIKAJI CAMA PLACE

NEW DELHI

Delhi

110066

India

(c) *e-mail ID of the company

company.secretary@eil.co.in

(d) *Telephone number with STD code

01126762121

(e) Website

www.engineersindia.com

(iii)

Date of Incorporation

15/03/1965

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Sub-category of the Company

Public Company

Company limited by shares

Union Government Company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

Code

1

BSE LIMITED

1

2

NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED

1,024

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

U74210DL1991PLC042569

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

ALANKIT ASSIGNMENTS LIMITED

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

205-208ANARKALI COMPLEX

JHANDEWALAN EXTENSION

(vii) *Financial year From date

01/04/2022

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2023

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

(b) Due date of AGM

30/09/2023

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

*Number of business activities 2

Pre-fill

(DD/MM/YYYY)

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

1

M

Professional, Scientific and

M3

Management consultancy activities

43.18

Technical

2

M

Professional, Scientific and

M4

Architecture, engineering activities,

56.82

Technical

technical testing and analysis activities

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 4

Pre-fill All

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

% of shares held

Joint Venture

1

CERTIFICATION ENGINEERS INT

U74140DL2008PLC180897

Subsidiary

100

2

RAMAGUNDAM FERTILIZERS A U24100DL2015PLC276753

Associate

26

3

TEIL PROJECTS LIMITED

Associate

50

4

LLC Bharat Energy Office

Associate

20

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

800,000,000

562,123,373

562,042,373

562,042,373

Total amount of equity shares (in

4,000,000,000

2,810,616,865

2,810,211,865

2,810,211,865

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

capital

capital

Number of equity shares

800,000,000

562,123,373

562,042,373

562,042,373

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

5

5

5

5

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

4,000,000,000

2,810,616,865

2,810,211,865

2,810,211,865

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

0

0

0

0

Total amount of preference shares

0

0

0

0

(in rupees)

Number of classes

0

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

capital

capital

Paid up capital

Number of preference shares

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Authorised Capital

Total amount of unclassified shares

0

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Total

Total

Total

Class of shares

Number of shares

nominal

Paid-up

premium

amount

amount

Equity shares

Physical

DEMAT

Total

At the beginning of the year

455,973

561,586,400

562042373

2,810,211,8

2,810,211,

Increase during the year

0

61,036

61036

0

0

0

i. Pubic Issues

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Rights issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Bonus issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment

0

0

0

0

0

0

v. ESOPs

0

0

0

0

0

0

vi. Sweat equity shares allotted

0

0

0

0

0

0

vii. Conversion of Preference share

0

0

0

0

0

0

viii. Conversion of Debentures

0

0

0

0

0

0

ix. GDRs/ADRs

0

0

0

0

0

0

x. Others, specify

0

61,036

61036

Conversion of physical shares to Demat

Decrease during the year

61,036

0

61036

0

0

0

i. Buy-back of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

61,036

0

61036

Conversion of physical shares to Demat

At the end of the year

394,937

561,647,436

562042373

2,810,211,8

2,810,211,

Preference shares

At the beginning of the year

0

0

0

0

0

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Issues of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Others, specify

0

0

NA

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Redemption of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

0

0

NA

At the end of the year

0

0

0

0

0

ISIN of the equity shares of the company

(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)

0

Class of shares

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

Before split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

After split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

