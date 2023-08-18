Engineers India Limited is an engineering consultancy and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company. The Company's business operating segments include Consultancy & Engineering Projects and Turnkey Projects. The Company's business activities include hydrocarbon, chemicals and fertilizers, mining and metallurgy, power, and infrastructure. Its hydrocarbon business includes petroleum refining, onshore oil and gas, offshore oil and gas, pipelines, strategic storage, and port &terminals. Its Chemical &fertilizers include petrochemical and fertilizers. Its services include technologies, pre-Front End Engineering Design (FEED) and FEED, project management, supply chain management, construction, and specialized services. The Company focuses on various sectors, including fertilizer and liquefied natural gas (LNG), non-ferrous metallurgy, infrastructure, strategic crude oil storage, nuclear and solar energy, and exploration and production.