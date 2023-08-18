FORM NO. MGT-7
[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]
Annual Return
(other than OPCs and Small Companies)
Form language
English
Hindi
Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.
I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS
(i) * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company
L74899DL1965GOI004352
Pre-fill
Global Location Number (GLN) of the company
* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company
AAACE5318C
(ii)
(a) Name of the company
ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED
(b) Registered office address
ENGINEERS INDIA BHAWAN1 BHIKAJI CAMA PLACE
NEW DELHI
Delhi
110066
India
(c) *e-mail ID of the company
company.secretary@eil.co.in
(d) *Telephone number with STD code
01126762121
(e) Website
www.engineersindia.com
(iii)
Date of Incorporation
15/03/1965
(iv)
Type of the Company
Category of the Company
Sub-category of the Company
Public Company
Company limited by shares
Union Government Company
(v) Whether company is having share capital
Yes
No
(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)
Yes
No
Page 1 of 18
(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed
S. No.
Stock Exchange Name
Code
1
BSE LIMITED
1
2
NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED
1,024
(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
U74210DL1991PLC042569
Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
ALANKIT ASSIGNMENTS LIMITED
Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents
205-208ANARKALI COMPLEX
JHANDEWALAN EXTENSION
(vii) *Financial year From date
01/04/2022
(DD/MM/YYYY) To date
31/03/2023
(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held
Yes
No
(a) If yes, date of AGM
(b) Due date of AGM
30/09/2023
(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted
Yes
No
II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
*Number of business activities 2
Pre-fill
(DD/MM/YYYY)
S.No
Main
Description of Main Activity group Business
Description of Business Activity
% of turnover
Activity
Activity
of the
group code
Code
company
1
M
Professional, Scientific and
M3
Management consultancy activities
43.18
Technical
2
M
Professional, Scientific and
M4
Architecture, engineering activities,
56.82
Technical
technical testing and analysis activities
- PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 4
Pre-fill All
S.No
Name of the company
CIN / FCRN
Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/
% of shares held
Joint Venture
1
CERTIFICATION ENGINEERS INT
U74140DL2008PLC180897
Subsidiary
100
Page 2 of 18
2
RAMAGUNDAM FERTILIZERS A U24100DL2015PLC276753
Associate
26
3
TEIL PROJECTS LIMITED
Associate
50
4
LLC Bharat Energy Office
Associate
20
IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
(i) *SHARE CAPITAL
(a) Equity share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of equity shares
800,000,000
562,123,373
562,042,373
562,042,373
Total amount of equity shares (in
4,000,000,000
2,810,616,865
2,810,211,865
2,810,211,865
Rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of Shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
capital
capital
Number of equity shares
800,000,000
562,123,373
562,042,373
562,042,373
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
5
5
5
5
Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)
4,000,000,000
2,810,616,865
2,810,211,865
2,810,211,865
(b) Preference share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid-up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of preference shares
0
0
0
0
Total amount of preference shares
0
0
0
0
(in rupees)
Number of classes
0
Class of shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
capital
capital
Paid up capital
Number of preference shares
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)
Page 3 of 18
(c) Unclassified share capital
Particulars
Authorised Capital
Total amount of unclassified shares
0
(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital
Total
Total
Total
Class of shares
Number of shares
nominal
Paid-up
premium
amount
amount
Equity shares
Physical
DEMAT
Total
At the beginning of the year
455,973
561,586,400
562042373
2,810,211,8
2,810,211,
Increase during the year
0
61,036
61036
0
0
0
i. Pubic Issues
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Rights issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Bonus issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment
0
0
0
0
0
0
v. ESOPs
0
0
0
0
0
0
vi. Sweat equity shares allotted
0
0
0
0
0
0
vii. Conversion of Preference share
0
0
0
0
0
0
viii. Conversion of Debentures
0
0
0
0
0
0
ix. GDRs/ADRs
0
0
0
0
0
0
x. Others, specify
0
61,036
61036
Conversion of physical shares to Demat
Decrease during the year
61,036
0
61036
0
0
0
i. Buy-back of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
61,036
0
61036
Conversion of physical shares to Demat
At the end of the year
394,937
561,647,436
562042373
2,810,211,8
2,810,211,
Preference shares
Page 4 of 18
At the beginning of the year
0
0
0
0
0
Increase during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Issues of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Others, specify
0
0
NA
Decrease during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Redemption of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
0
0
NA
At the end of the year
0
0
0
0
0
ISIN of the equity shares of the company
(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)
0
Class of shares
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
Before split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
After split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
Page 5 of 18
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Engineers India Limited published this content on 17 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2023 07:16:00 UTC.