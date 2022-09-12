Engineers India : Bagging orders/contract

bZesy/e‐mail: company.secretary@eil.co.in,nwjHkk'k /Phone: 011‐26762855/2580

कंपनी सिचवालय/ COMPANY SECRETARIAT सं.सिचव/No. Secy/906/9/10 12th September, 2022 The BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Dalal Street, Fort Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai - 400 023 Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051 Scrip Code-532178 Symbol-ENGINERSIN िवषय: सेबी िलिस्टंग िविनयम केिविनयम 30 केअनुसार घटना/सूचना का पर्कटीकरण

Sub: Disclosure of event/information pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations

िपर्य महोदय/महोदया

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and EIL's Policy for Determination of Materiality of Events/Information, we wish to inform the following:

"Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has entrusted the Project for Restoration of Gas Terminal, Phase-I(Part-A) at ONGC, Hazira plant to be executed on EPC Reimbursable basis (Open Book Estimate (OBE) model) to Engineers India Limited (EIL). The total estimated order value is `249 Crore with a project completion schedule of about 33 months."

Other relevant details pursuant to SEBI Circular dated 09.09.2015 is attached as Annexure-1.

यह आपकी जानकारी एवंिरकॉडर्केिलए है।

This is for your information and records please.

धन्यवाद/Thanking you,

भवदीय/Very truly yours,