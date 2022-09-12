Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Engineers India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGINERSIN   INE510A01028

ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED

(ENGINERSIN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:37 2022-09-12 am EDT
71.35 INR   +2.74%
02:10aENGINEERS INDIA : Bagging orders/contract
PU
01:14aEngineers India to Restore Oil & Natural Gas' Gas Terminal in Gujarat, India Plant; Shares Climb 3%
MT
09/02ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Engineers India : Bagging orders/contract

09/12/2022 | 02:10am EDT
bZesy/e‐mail: company.secretary@eil.co.in,nwjHkk'k /Phone: 011‐26762855/2580

कंपनी सिचवालय/ COMPANY SECRETARIAT

सं.सिचव/No. Secy/906/9/10

12th September, 2022

The BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 023

Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051

Scrip Code-532178

Symbol-ENGINERSIN

िवषय: सेबी िलिस्टंग िविनयम

केिविनयम 30 केअनुसार घटना/सूचना का पर्कटीकरण

Sub: Disclosure of event/information pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations

िपर्य महोदय/महोदया

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and EIL's Policy for Determination of Materiality of Events/Information, we wish to inform the following:

"Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has entrusted the Project for Restoration of Gas Terminal, Phase-I(Part-A) at ONGC, Hazira plant to be executed on EPC Reimbursable basis (Open Book Estimate (OBE) model) to Engineers India Limited (EIL). The total estimated order value is `249 Crore with a project completion schedule of about 33 months."

Other relevant details pursuant to SEBI Circular dated 09.09.2015 is attached as Annexure-1.

यह आपकी जानकारी एवंिरकॉडर्केिलए है।

This is for your information and records please.

धन्यवाद/Thanking you,

भवदीय/Very truly yours,

NARENDR A KUMAR

Digitally signed by NARENDRA KUMAR DN: c=IN, st=Delhi, 2.5.4.20=a20e15ab5c30908fab8b5fbf4b72869870b4 8b0e162b23df31d6a03977cb5a7d, postalCode=110093, street=Flat No 626 Janta Flat Near Nutan Vidya Mandir School Gtb Enclave Nand Nagri North East Delhi, pseudonym=13d6c0960dc217fae3c87f0be8d09b2c, serialNumber=da8430993904ece9ed629ad1a8f604b 42e4cc642f2e97cd51d1000c7101d88f0, o=Personal, cn=NARENDRA KUMAR

Date: 2022.09.12 10:10:39 +05'30'

नरदर् कुमार/Narendra Kumar

अनुपालन अिधकारी/Compliance officer

Disclaimer

Engineers India Limited published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 06:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
