Engineers India : Bagging orders/contract

Sub: Disclosure of event/information pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations
Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and EIL's Policy for Determination of Materiality of Events/Information, we wish to inform the following:
"Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has entrusted the Project for Restoration of Gas Terminal, Phase-I(Part-A) at ONGC, Hazira plant to be executed on EPC Reimbursable basis (Open Book Estimate (OBE) model) to Engineers India Limited (EIL). The total estimated order value is `249 Crore with a project completion schedule of about 33 months."
Other relevant details pursuant to SEBI Circular dated 09.09.2015 is attached as Annexure-1.
NARENDR A KUMAR
