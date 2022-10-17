Engineers India : C&MD, EIL inaugurates Model Anganwadi Centres established under CSR initiative of EIL

Ms. Vartika Shukla, C&MD, Engineers India Limited (EIL) virtually inaugurated Model Anganwadi Centres on October 14, 2022 in Dhubri, Assam, established under CSR initiative of EIL. Sh. A.K. Kalra, Director (HR), EIL, Sh. Anbamuthan M.P., IAS & Deputy Commissioner, Dhubri and senior officials of EIL & Dhubri District Administration were present on the occasion.

EIL has collaborated with District Administration, Dhubri for development of 140 nos. of Model Anganwadi Centres in Dhubri by providing infrastructure & amenities such as Nutri Garden, kitchenware, LPG, Water Purifier etc. These Model Anganwadi Centres are providing enhanced educational, nutritional, hygiene and health facilities to underprivileged women and children in remote areas of the district thereby leading to reduction in mortality, malnutrition and school dropout in the area.