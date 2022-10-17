Advanced search
    ENGINERSIN   INE510A01028

ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED

(ENGINERSIN)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:47 2022-10-17 am EDT
63.00 INR   -0.24%
10/17/2022 | 12:13am EDT
Engineers India : C&MD, EIL inaugurates Model Anganwadi Centres established under CSR initiative of EIL
PU
10/11Engineers India Limited inks Memorandum of Understanding with M/s UOP LLC
CI
10/10Aurionpro Secures New Consultancy Contract
MT
Engineers India : C&MD, EIL inaugurates Model Anganwadi Centres established under CSR initiative of EIL

10/17/2022 | 12:13am EDT
Ms. Vartika Shukla, C&MD, Engineers India Limited (EIL) virtually inaugurated Model Anganwadi Centres on October 14, 2022 in Dhubri, Assam, established under CSR initiative of EIL. Sh. A.K. Kalra, Director (HR), EIL, Sh. Anbamuthan M.P., IAS & Deputy Commissioner, Dhubri and senior officials of EIL & Dhubri District Administration were present on the occasion.

EIL has collaborated with District Administration, Dhubri for development of 140 nos. of Model Anganwadi Centres in Dhubri by providing infrastructure & amenities such as Nutri Garden, kitchenware, LPG, Water Purifier etc. These Model Anganwadi Centres are providing enhanced educational, nutritional, hygiene and health facilities to underprivileged women and children in remote areas of the district thereby leading to reduction in mortality, malnutrition and school dropout in the area.

Disclaimer

Engineers India Limited published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 04:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 33 283 M 404 M 404 M
Net income 2023 3 863 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,50x
Yield 2023 4,75%
Capitalization 35 498 M 431 M 431 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 2 725
Free-Float 48,7%
Managers and Directors
Vartika Shukla Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Jindal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rajiv Agarwal Technical Director
Narendra Kumar Compliance Officer
Ravishankar Prasad Singh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED-9.79%431
VINCI-9.22%46 395
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.87%32 633
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.40%30 441
QUANTA SERVICES7.63%17 650
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.12%17 244