ईमेल /e-mail:company.secretary@eil.co.in, दरभाष /Phone: 011-26762855/2580

ू कं पनी स�चवालय/ COMPANY SECRETARIAT

No. Secy/906/9/10

27.03.2024

The BSE Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street, Fort Mumbai - 400 023 The National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051 Scrip Code-532178 Symbol-ENGINERSIN

�वषय: Sub:

े�डगं �वडं ो बंद करना

Closure of Trading Window

Pursuant to Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Code of Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information of Engineers India Limited framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time and NSE & BSE circulars dated 02.04.2019, this is to inform that in view of preparation of audited financial results for the quarter/year ending on 31.03.2024, it is hereby notified that Trading Window for trading in EIL's securities shall remain closed from 1st April, 2024 till 48 hours after the date of the Board Meeting wherein the results would be considered. The date of the Board meeting will be intimated in due course.

Accordingly, all the concerned to whom the above said code is applicable have been requested to ensure that no trading of EIL Securities will carry out during the period of Window Closure through their Immediate Relative(s) as disclosed under the PIT Regulations.

आपसे उपरोत को �रकॉड म� लेने का अनरु ोध करते है।

You are requested to kindly take the above on record.

भवद�य/Very truly yours,

कत इंजी�नयस इं�डया �ल�मटेड

For Engineers India Limited

नर� कमार/Narendra Kumar ु

अनपालन अ�धकार�/Compliance officer ु