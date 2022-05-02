Log in
    ENGINERSIN   INE510A01028

ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED

(ENGINERSIN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/02 03:22:30 am EDT
64.00 INR   -0.62%
02:57aENGINEERS INDIA : Giving of guarantee/indemnity or becoming surety
PU
04/08Engineers India Limited and Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Carrying Out Capacity Assessment of Natural Gas Pipelines
CI
04/08ENGINEERS INDIA : EIL and PNGRB sign MoU for Capacity Assessment of Natural Gas Pipelines
PU
Engineers India : Giving of guarantee/indemnity or becoming surety

05/02/2022 | 02:57am EDT
ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED,

.

(A Govt. of India Undertaking)

~~ : ~~ "l<> 1, ~ wr+rr ~- ~ ~-110 066 "lmi Regd. Office: Engineers India Bhawan, 1, Bhikaiji Gama Place, New Delhi-110 066 lND!A

~/e-mail: company.secretary@eil.co.in,vm/Phone: 011-26762855/2580

~ tiRlcti<'i<> COMPANY SECRETARIAT

~-~/No. Secy/906/9/10

02.05.2022

The BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

PhirozeJeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Dalal Street, Fort

BandraKurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 023

Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051

Scrip Code-532178

Svmbol-ENGINERSIN

Sub:

Intimation Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

m~1$<> Dear Sir/Madam,

In accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI {Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), this is to inform that the Board of Directors of Engineers India Limited ("Ell") in its meeting held on 29th April, 2022 have, inter-alia, accorded their approval for Providing undertaking for Bank Guarantee taken by ·Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (JV Company of Ell, NFL, FCIL).

The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI circular bearing reference number CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated gth September, 2015, is enclosed in the Annexure-1.

The same is also uploaded on the Company's websitewww.engineersindia.com.

~/Thanking you,

~Nery truly yours, r~11r ~ ~ Narendra l<> ~~~/Compliance Officer ~: 1:J"~/Encl: As above

Delivering Excellence Through People

0

~ Cl?ll!TC'll! / Regd. Office - tf5Fr I Phone: +91-11-26762121 (EPABX)

CIN: L74899DL1965GOJ004352

ji;lfcj'~'ij Website:www.engineersindia.com

Intimation under Regulation 30 on letter ofUndertaking to be provided to lndusind Bank for Bank Guarantee for DSRA facility:

S.No.

Particulars

Remarks

a.

Name of the party for which such guarantees or indemnity or surety was given

Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL) is a joint venture promoted by Engineers India limited (Ell), National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India limited (FCIL) for producing urea & ammonia. The RFCL plant was declared commercial on 22"d March 2021.

As per the terms of sanction of RTL facility by lenders to part fund project cost, RFCL had to create cash Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) or provide a Bank Guarantee (BG) without any recourse on project assets amounting to 90 days of ensuing Principal repayment and Interest on the RTL facility. Therefore, for this purpose the Bank Guarantee of Rs. 175 Crore has been taken by RFCL from lndusind Bank. Thus, as per terms of sanction of this Bank Guarantee, the Bank has sought a letter of Undertaking from sponsors i.e. Ell & NFL

b.

Whether the promoter/ promoter group/ group of companies have any interest in this transaction? If yes, nature of interest and details thereof and whether the same is done at arm's length?

There is no interest of Ell with respect to issuing this Letter of Undertaking, other than being an equity investor

(Sponsor) in this project.

c.

Brief details of such guarantee or indemnity or becoming a surety viz brief details of agreement entered (if any) including significant terms and conditions, including amount of guarantee

The finalised format of letter of Undertaking is attached herewith. It is not a guarantee or surety or indemnity or letter of comfort.

The letter of Undertaking only states that:

"1. Engineers India Limited has 26% shareholding in the Borrower. We shall not dilute our shareholding below 26%, till the DSRA BG Facility is expired presently being made available till 31.03.2023, without prior permission in writing ofthe Bank. 2. Further, we will not pledge our shareholding to any other Bank/NBFC/institution without the permission of the Bank."

d.

Impact of such Guarantees or indemnity or surety on listed entity

None

ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED

(A Govt. of lndia Undertaking)

~ ~ :~ ~ '.lf<> 1,~ 'ffRl ~. ~ ~-110066 'lUXc!

Regd. Office : Engineers India Bhawan, 1, Bhikaiji Gama Place, New Delhi-11 O066 INDIA

Date:

Induslnd Bank Limited, Barakhamba Road Branch, Dr. Gopaldas Bhawan, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 11001.

Dear Sir,

Undertaking to continue to hoid minimum 26% stake in the company

Ref: Sanction of DSRA Bank Guarantee Limit of Rs.175 Crores to Ramagundam Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL)

We understand that at the request of Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL) hereinafter called the Borrower, Induslnd Bank Limited has sanctioned DSRA Bank Guarantee Limit (DSRA BG Facility) of Rs.175 Crores vide its sanction letter No. IBL/CAD North/CCBG/2021-22/2609 dated 14.03.2022.

Ramagundam Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited, having its Corporate Office at 4th Floor, Kribhco Bhawan, Sector- 1, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201301 has been promoted by Engineers India Limited (EIL), National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) and Fertilizer Corporation oflndia Limited (FCIL).

Engineers India Limited (EIL) and National Fertilisers Limited (NFL) are the Sponsors of the Borrower Company and have equity shareholding in the Borrower. The Sponsors, in terms of the Sanction Letter of the Bank, have agreed to provide the below undertaking to express its commitment to the Borrower.

Accordingly, we, Engineers India Limited hereby agrees and undertake that:

  • 1. Engineers India Limited has 26% shareholding in the Borrower. We shall not dilute our shareholding below 26%, till the DSRA BG Facility is expired presently being made available till 31.03.2023, without prior permission in writing of the Bank.

  • 2. Further, we will not pledge our shareholding to any other Bank/NBFC/institution without the permission ofthe Bank.

This undertaking being issued to Induslnd Bank Limited shall remain in full force and effect so long as the DSRA BG Facility is outstanding or any sum due thereunder is outstanding from the Borrower to Induslnd Bank Limited.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Engineers India Limited

(Authorised Signatory)

BPS MS

C!N: L74899DL1965GOI004352 t~~--~ Website:www.engineersindia.com

~ ~r~rr ~ ~------~ Follow us: lfi !Engineers/ND

Disclaimer

Engineers India Limited published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 06:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
