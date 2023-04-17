Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Engineers India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGINERSIN   INE510A01028

ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED

(ENGINERSIN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:53 2023-04-17 am EDT
74.95 INR   -0.07%
Engineers India : Hon'ble Prime Minister of India inaugurates 500 TPD Methanol Plant executed by EIL as LEPCM Consultant
PU
Engineers India : EIL and DEEP.KBB GmbH, Germany Sign Memorandum of Agreement
PU
Engineers India Bags Contract Worth INR315 Million from ADNOC Offshore
MT
Engineers India : Hon'ble Prime Minister of India inaugurates 500 TPD Methanol Plant executed by EIL as LEPCM Consultant

04/17/2023 | 08:48am EDT
Hon'ble Prime Minister of India inaugurates 500 TPD Methanol Plant executed by EIL as LEPCM Consultant

Apr 15, 2023

New Delhi, April 15, 2023: The 500 TPD Methanol Plant at Namrup, Dibrugarh of Assam Petrochemicals Ltd (APL), executed by Engineers India Ltd. (EIL) as LEPCM consultant, was dedicated to the Nation by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi on 14th April 2023 in a function organised at Guwahati.

One of the largest Methanol Plants in India with Natural Gas as feedstock, the APL Project boasts of high energy efficiency, Zero Liquid Discharge and provisions for future integration with Acetic Acid Plant. Commissioning of the plant marks a significant milestone in Government of India's ambitious roadmap for Methanol Economy, which is aimed at reducing India's energy import bill with rollout of M15 Petrol (15% blend of Methanol with petrol), besides bringing down Greenhouse Gas emissions.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Engineers India Limited published this content on 15 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 12:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 33 314 M 407 M 407 M
Net income 2023 2 824 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,8x
Yield 2023 4,00%
Capitalization 42 159 M 515 M 515 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 2 725
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Engineers India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 75,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vartika Shukla Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Jindal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rajiv Agarwal Technical Director
Sunil Saxena Executive Director-Technical
Narendra Kumar Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED-4.88%515
VINCI16.11%66 951
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED19.52%39 621
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED8.23%38 733
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED50.72%27 980
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.16.51%24 099
