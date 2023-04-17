Engineers India : Hon'ble Prime Minister of India inaugurates 500 TPD Methanol Plant executed by EIL as LEPCM Consultant

New Delhi, April 15, 2023: The 500 TPD Methanol Plant at Namrup, Dibrugarh of Assam Petrochemicals Ltd (APL), executed by Engineers India Ltd. (EIL) as LEPCM consultant, was dedicated to the Nation by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi on 14th April 2023 in a function organised at Guwahati.

One of the largest Methanol Plants in India with Natural Gas as feedstock, the APL Project boasts of high energy efficiency, Zero Liquid Discharge and provisions for future integration with Acetic Acid Plant. Commissioning of the plant marks a significant milestone in Government of India's ambitious roadmap for Methanol Economy, which is aimed at reducing India's energy import bill with rollout of M15 Petrol (15% blend of Methanol with petrol), besides bringing down Greenhouse Gas emissions.