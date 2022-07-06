Engineers India : Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment visits EIL

Shri Rameswar Teli, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment visited the Head Office of Engineers India Ltd. (EIL) on July 5, 2022. Shri Teli was accorded a warm welcome by Ms. Vartika Shukla, C&MD, EIL along with Functional Directors of the Company.

Addressing senior officials of EIL, Hon'ble Minister appreciated EIL's stellar contribution to the growth of hydrocarbon sector in India and emphasized on creating stakeholder value through sustainable growth. He evinced keen interest in the Company's business operations and assured of support towards realizing the company's growth initiatives. A presentation was also made to the Hon'ble Minister elaborating EIL's track record in core hydrocarbon and diversified sector and future road map for growth of the company.