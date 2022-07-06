Log in
    ENGINERSIN   INE510A01028

ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED

(ENGINERSIN)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:30 2022-07-06 am EDT
60.05 INR   +1.52%
Engineers India : Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment visits EIL

07/06/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Shri Rameswar Teli, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment visited the Head Office of Engineers India Ltd. (EIL) on July 5, 2022. Shri Teli was accorded a warm welcome by Ms. Vartika Shukla, C&MD, EIL along with Functional Directors of the Company.

Addressing senior officials of EIL, Hon'ble Minister appreciated EIL's stellar contribution to the growth of hydrocarbon sector in India and emphasized on creating stakeholder value through sustainable growth. He evinced keen interest in the Company's business operations and assured of support towards realizing the company's growth initiatives. A presentation was also made to the Hon'ble Minister elaborating EIL's track record in core hydrocarbon and diversified sector and future road map for growth of the company.

Engineers India Limited published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 06:33:04 UTC.


02:34aENGINEERS INDIA : Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour &..
07/01Engineers India Forms Partnership to Commercialize Earthquake Warning System; Shares Cl..
07/01Engineers India Limited and CSIR-CSIO Signs agreement for joint commercialization of Ea..
06/20Engineers India Names New CFO
06/16Engineers India Limited Appoints D. K. Ojha as Director (Government Nominee)
06/15ENGINEERS INDIA : Shri Sanjay Jindal assumes charge as Director (Finance) of EIL
06/15ENGINEERS INDIA : appointed as Project Management Consultant by Neyveli Lignite Corporatio..
06/14Engineers India Appointed Project Management Consultant for Lignite-to-Methanol Project
06/14Engineers India Limited Engages as Project Management Consultant
06/10Engineers India Appoints New Head of Finance
Financials
Sales 2022 32 356 M 408 M 408 M
Net income 2022 3 543 M 44,7 M 44,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,57x
Yield 2022 7,31%
Capitalization 33 245 M 419 M 419 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 766
Free-Float 48,7%
Managers and Directors
Vartika Shukla Chairman, Managing Director & Technical Director
Sanjay Jindal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Narendra Kumar Compliance Officer
M. Arulmurugan Independent Non-Executive Director
Ravishankar Prasad Singh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED-15.50%419
VINCI-10.77%50 836
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.60%33 864
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-17.44%28 165
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED9.50%21 618
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.57%18 734