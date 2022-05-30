Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Engineers India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGINERSIN   INE510A01028

ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED

(ENGINERSIN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/30 06:29:47 am EDT
59.70 INR    0.00%
07:09aENGINEERS INDIA : Press Release
PU
05/27Engineers India Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
05/02ENGINEERS INDIA : Giving of guarantee/indemnity or becoming surety
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Engineers India : Press Release

05/30/2022 | 07:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

bZesy/e‐mail: company.secretary@eil.co.in,nwjHkk'k /Phone: 011‐26762855/2580

कंपनी सिचवालय/ COMPANY SECRETARIAT

No. Secy/906/9/10

28.05.2022

The BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 023

Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051

Scrip Code-532178

Symbol-ENGINERSIN

िवषय/Sub: Press Release - New VISION STATEMENT of Engineers India Limited

  • य महोदय/महोदया,
    Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the provisions of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed herewith the copy of the press release being released titled as "New VISION STATEMENT of Engineers India Limited".

कृ ा उपरो आपकी जानकारी एवंरकोड केिलए है।

The above is for your kind information & records please.

  • वाद/Thanking you,

संल नक: यथो त/Encl: As above

New VISION STATEMENT of Engineers India Limited

The Energy landscape in India and across the Globe is changing at a swift pace and organizations across the globe are re‐strategizing their business operations focused towards Sustainability, Climate Change and Energy Transition.

EIL, since its inception have always aligned its corporate and business strategies with Energy Ecosystem and aims to attain leadership position across the Energy Sector. To strengthen our resolve and commitments towards futuristic goals, we at EIL, would now be driven by our New "Vision Statement":

"To be a Global Leader offering Total Energy Solutions for a Sustainable Future"

This new vision would steer us towards growth and transition pathway, thus, evolving EIL into a "Total Energy Consulting Organization" with leadership position across all the pillars and constituents of "Energy Sector".

The Vision Statement would also motivate and drive us to strengthen our resolve and our aspirations to be 'Global Leader' providing complete range of solutions to its stakeholders across the energy Sector with focus on minimizing overall carbon footprints in processes and designs

We believe that this powerful vision statement, coupled with strong fundamentals, technical prowess and high skill sets that we possess, will further enthuse and motivate all of us at EIL to provide our niche and value added services across the Energy Landscape.

Disclaimer

Engineers India Limited published this content on 28 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 11:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED
07:09aENGINEERS INDIA : Press Release
PU
05/27Engineers India Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
05/02ENGINEERS INDIA : Giving of guarantee/indemnity or becoming surety
PU
04/29ENGINEERS INDIA : EIL to achieve Net Zero by 2035
PU
04/08Engineers India Limited and Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board Sign Memorandum of..
CI
04/08ENGINEERS INDIA : EIL and PNGRB sign MoU for Capacity Assessment of Natural Gas Pipelines
PU
04/01Engineers India Signs Pact with Numaligarh Refinery to Jointly Develop Technologies
MT
04/01Engineers India Limited and Numaligarh Refinery Limited Signs Memorandum of Understandi..
CI
04/01ENGINEERS INDIA : EIL inks MoU with NRL for development of joint technologies
PU
03/29Engineers India to Provide Consultancy Services for Bharat Oman Refineries' New Green H..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 32 356 M 417 M 417 M
Net income 2022 3 543 M 45,7 M 45,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,66x
Yield 2022 7,24%
Capitalization 33 554 M 433 M 433 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 766
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Engineers India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 59,70
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vartika Shukla Chairman, Managing Director & Finance Director
Sanjay Jindal Finance Director
Narendra Kumar Compliance Officer
M. Arulmurugan Independent Non-Executive Director
Ravishankar Prasad Singh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED-14.71%433
VINCI-0.19%55 783
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED12.80%35 309
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-15.55%28 989
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED19.52%24 180
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED5.90%20 098