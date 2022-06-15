Engineers India : Shri Sanjay Jindal assumes charge as Director (Finance) of EIL

Shri Sanjay Jindal has assumed charge as Director (Finance) of Engineers India Limited (EIL), a Navratna PSU on June 10, 2022.

Shri Sanjay Jindal is B.Com (Hons.) from Delhi University and a member of the Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of India (ICMAI). Shri Jindal had joined EIL in 1992 and has rich and versatile experience of more than 29 years. He has handled entire spectrum of Finance and Accounts functions, especially Facilitating Project execution from Bidding to Contract closure, Project Financing, investments, taxation, implementation of Internal Financial Control Systems, Financial Reporting etc. Shri Jindal has also served as Chief Financial Officer of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited, a Joint Venture company promoted by EIL and National Fertilizers Limited.