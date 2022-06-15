Log in
Engineers India : Shri Sanjay Jindal assumes charge as Director (Finance) of EIL

06/15/2022 | 01:33am EDT
Shri Sanjay Jindal has assumed charge as Director (Finance) of Engineers India Limited (EIL), a Navratna PSU on June 10, 2022.

Shri Sanjay Jindal is B.Com (Hons.) from Delhi University and a member of the Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of India (ICMAI). Shri Jindal had joined EIL in 1992 and has rich and versatile experience of more than 29 years. He has handled entire spectrum of Finance and Accounts functions, especially Facilitating Project execution from Bidding to Contract closure, Project Financing, investments, taxation, implementation of Internal Financial Control Systems, Financial Reporting etc. Shri Jindal has also served as Chief Financial Officer of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited, a Joint Venture company promoted by EIL and National Fertilizers Limited.

Engineers India Limited published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 05:32:05 UTC.


