Engineers India : appointed as Project Management Consultant by Neyveli Lignite Corporation for Lignite to Methanol Project

Engineers India Limited (a Navratna PSE under Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas) has been engaged as Project Management Consultant (PMC) on 13.06.2022 by NLC, a Navratna PSE under Ministry of Coal for its landmark Lignite to Methanol project, first of its kind in India.

The 1200 TPD Lignite to Methanol project at Neyveli, shall be instrumental in fulfilling Hon'ble PM's Vision of Atma-Nirbhar Bharat and self reliant India.

EIL's rich experience in Mega Project Execution in Energy sector amalgamated with NLCIL's zeal shall ensure that this landmark project will successfully be turned into a reality through fast track implementation. This landmark project is expected to be commissioned in 2027.