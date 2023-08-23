Mongol Refinery Project : Global Footprint of EIL

New Delhi, August 22, 2023: A delegation led by C&MD EIL, Ms. Vartika Shukla visited Mongol Refinery Project, Mongolia. During the visit, the team got an opportunity to meet the Honorable Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia, Mr. Khurelbaatar Chimed, Honorable Deputy Speaker of State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia, Mr. Munkhbaatar Lkhagva and Honorable Chairman of Citizens' Representative Khural of Dornogobi Province, Mr. B. Ganzorig in august presence of H.E. Mr. M.P. Singh, Indian Ambassador to Mongolia and Dr. Altantsetseg, CEO - Mongol Refinery State Owned LLC and other senior officials in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

EIL is the Project Management Consultant (PMC) for the Mongol Refinery Project being executed under the G2G framework through Line of Credit (LoC). Mongol Refinery is one of the challenging projects being executed under extreme climatic conditions with temperature ranging from (-) 35 deg C to (+) 40 deg C .

During the visit project and construction activities were reviewed by the apex officials of EIL and Mongol Refinery for the successful implementation of 1.5 MMTPA Crude Oil Refinery in Mongolia. The team also visited the HSE gallery installed to promote the safety culture at site. C&MD EIL while interacting with team emphasized the importance of HSE in fostering of a safety culture and timely project completion. The inauguration of the Guest House and Medical Buildings was graced by the presence of H.E. the Ambassador of India to Mongolia, along with the C&MD of EIL and the CEO of Mongol Refinery.