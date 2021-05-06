ENGlobal : Announces 1Q 2021 Financial Results

Investor Conference Call Scheduled Today at 9:00 am Eastern

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy, today announced that, for the first quarter of 2021 ended March 27, it achieved net income of $46,000, or $.00 per share, on revenue of $12,449,000, compared to net income of $1,101,000, or $.04 per share, on revenue of $19,260,000 in the first quarter ended March 28, 2020.

'Our company, like most others in the energy industry, has been materially affected by the reaction to the COVID-19 epidemic,' said chief executive Mark A. Hess. 'We were fortunate that we were able to work through the backlog in place last year when the pandemic started.

'Currently, though, we see strong indications that our top and bottom line performance should improve as the year progresses. First, we are investing heavily in our business development efforts and we expect these efforts to produce renewed business opportunities. Second, thanks to the widespread availability and utilization of COVID-19 vaccines, there has been significant progress made in controlling the spread of the pandemic. This, in turn, is allowing people to go back to in-person work, which will help increase the demand for our clients' products.

'Additionally, we see signs that our market opportunities in green energy sectors such as renewable fuels and solar are continuing to improve. And, we have made further progress in adding to our list of established technology and construction partners, which, of course, makes ENGlobal a more attractive option for prospective clients. As the year progresses, therefore, we expect to have an increased ability to attract high-value contracts.'

The company's decrease in quarterly revenue was primarily due to the decline in capital and maintenance spending by its client base as a direct result of the negative economic effects upon the energy industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This trend was compounded by personal interaction restrictions that significantly hampered the company's business development efforts. ENGlobal's decrease in quarterly net income was primarily due to the company's decrease in quarterly revenue, partially offset by a $1.7 million employee retention credit recorded in Q1 2021 with no comparable occurrence in Q1 2020.

'We remain highly confident,' he added, 'that our strategic shift toward innovative, higher-value, modular engineered process and automation project delivery positions us quite well to achieve steadily improving quarterly results, especially as the market continues to rebound.'

The following is a summary of the income statement for the three months ended March 27, 2021 and March 28, 2020:

(amounts in thousands) Three months ended March 27, 2021 Three months ended March 28, 2020 Revenue $ 12,449 $ 19,260 Gross Profit 1,004 3,260 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 2,561 2,133 Operating Income (Loss) (1,557 ) 1,127 Net Income 46 1,101

The following table illustrates the composition of the company's revenue and profitability for its operations for the three months ended March 27, 2021 and March 28, 2020:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (amounts in thousands) March 27, 2021 March 28, 2020 Segment Total Revenue % of Total Revenue Gross Profit Margin Operating Profit Margin Total Revenue % of Total Revenue Gross Profit Margin Operating Profit Margin Commercial $ 10,048 80.7 % 9.1 % (3.8 )% $ 16,510 85.7 % 17.2 % 12.2 % Government Services 2,401 19.3 % 3.7 % (5.0 )% 2,750 14.3 % 15.1 % 8.9 % Consolidated 12,449 100.0 % 8.1 % (12.5 )% 19,260 100.0 % 16.9 % 5.9 %

The following table presents certain balance sheet items as of March 27, 2021 and December 26, 2020:

(amounts in thousands) As of March 27, 2021 As of December 26, 2020 Cash $ 13,927 $ 13,706 Working capital 13,021 14,039

ENGlobal Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended March 27, 2021 March 28, 2020 Operating revenues $ 12,449 $ 19,260 Operating costs 11,445 16,000 Gross profit 1,004 3,260 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,561 2,133 Operating income (loss) (1,557 ) 1,127 Other income (expense): Other income, net 1,684 1 Interest expense, net (58 ) (5 ) Income from operations before income taxes 69 1,123 Provision for federal and state income taxes 23 22 Net income 46 1,101 Basic and diluted income per common share: $ 0.00 $ 0.04 Basic and diluted weighted average shares used in computing income (loss) per share: 27,557 27,414

ENGlobal Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 27, 2021 December 26, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 13,927 $ 13,706 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $272 and $386 9,111 7,789 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 531 891 Employee retention credit 1,676 - Contract assets 1,322 4,090 Total Current Assets 26,567 26,476 Property and equipment, net 1,223 1,263 Goodwill 720 720 Other assets Right of use asset 1,539 1,628 Deposits and other assets 342 351 Total Other Assets 1,881 1,979 Total Assets $ 30,391 $ 30,438 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,151 $ 2,138 Accrued compensation and benefits 2,172 3,048 Current portion of leases 1,294 1,541 Contract liabilities 2,234 1,258 Current portion of note 4,579 3,707 Current portion of deferred payroll tax 519 - Other current liabilities 597 745 Total Current Liabilities 13,546 12,437 Deferred payroll tax 519 1,037 Long-term debt 1,897 2,733 Long-term leases 715 608 Total Liabilities 16,677 16,815 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders' Equity: Common stock - $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 27,588,389 shares issued and outstanding at March 27, 2021 and 27,560,686 shares issued and outstanding at December 26, 2020 28 28 Additional paid-in capital 37,202 37,157 Accumulated deficit (23,516 ) (23,562 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 13,714 13,623 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 30,391 $ 30,438

ENGlobal Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended March 27, 2021 March 28, 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 46 $ 1,101 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 82 96 Share-based compensation expense 45 15 Changes in current assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (1,322 ) 655 Contract assets 2,768 (1,912 ) Other current assets (1,307 ) 165 Accounts payable 13 444 Accrued compensation and benefits (876 ) (408 ) Contract liabilities 976 (1,801 ) Income taxes payable 19 258 Other current liabilities, net (167 ) (97 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 277 $ (1,484 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Property and equipment acquired (57 ) (34 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (57 ) $ (34 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments on finance leases (36 ) (20 ) Interest on PPP loan 12 - Proceeds from revolving credit facility 25 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 1 $ (20 ) Net change in cash 221 (1,538 ) Cash at beginning of period 13,706 8,307 Cash at end of period $ 13,927 $ 6,769 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 58 $ 5 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability $ 256 $ 963 Cash paid during the period for income taxes (net of refunds) $ 1 -

For further information on ENGlobal's first quarter 2021 financial results, please refer to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC later today and included on the company's website at www.englobal.com , or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENGlobal operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.ENGlobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, anticipated economic or market conditions, the Company's anticipated performance, the Company's ability to producerenewed business opportunities and the Company's ability to attract and perform higher-value contracts, are forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENGlobal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

