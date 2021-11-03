Log in
Reminder: ENGlobal to Host Q3 Earnings Investor Conference Call Tomorrow, November 4, at 9:00 am Eastern

11/03/2021 | 09:15am EDT
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative, project delivery solutions for the energy industry, will host a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 9:00 am Eastern time to discuss the company's third quarter 2021 financial results, which will be announced at 8:00 am that day.

To participate in the conference call, please dial in five to ten minutes before the call: (Toll Free) 888-506-0062 domestically, or 973-528-0011 internationally.

Entry code: 220367

The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2272/43346

The teleconference replay will be available shortly after the completion of the live event through 9:00 am Eastern time on November 11, 2021. You may access the replay by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 domestically, or 919-882-2331 internationally, and referencing conference ID 43346.

You may also access the replay by visiting the company's web site:

https://www.englobal.com/about-eng/events-and-presentations/

About ENGlobal
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENGlobal operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, construction, and integration of automated control systems as a complete packaged solution for our clients. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.ENGlobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, including those relating to its future results, operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENGlobal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

Click here to join our email list: https://www.englobal.com/investors/

CONTACT:
Market Makers - Investor Relations
Jimmy Caplan
512-329-9505
Email: jimmycaplan@me.com

Market Makers - Media Relations
Rick Eisenberg
212-496-6828
Email: eiscom@msn.com

SOURCE: ENGlobal



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670910/Reminder-ENGlobal-to-Host-Q3-Earnings-Investor-Conference-Call-Tomorrow-November-4-at-900-am-Eastern

Disclaimer

ENGlobal Corporation published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 13:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 64,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,63 M - -
Net cash 2020 5,12 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -130x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 85,4 M 85,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart ENGLOBAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ENGlobal Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGLOBAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Allen Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger Westerlind President
Darren W. Spriggs Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
William A. Coskey Chairman
Kevin M. Palma Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGLOBAL CORPORATION-24.06%85
VINCI15.41%62 465
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED41.06%34 191
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.04%30 609
FERROVIAL, S.A.22.43%23 388
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD101.29%18 483