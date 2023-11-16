Communiqué officiel de ENGOLD MINES LTD.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that EnGold accountant Alastair Brownlow has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer of the Company due to increasing time commitments serving his other clients. The Company has commenced a search for a new CFO and has appointed EnGold's Corporate Secretary Leanora Brett as interim CFO to temporarily serve in that role during the transition period.

"EnGold's board and management would like to express their gratitude to Alastair for his expertise, hard work, and dedication to the Company since his appointment in 2017," said EnGold President & CEO David H. Brett. "We wish Alastair tremendous success in his career."

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper, gold, silver, and magnetite exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC which hosts the Spout Copper Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit, and the G1 Copper Deposit and other targets within a large porphyry mineralizing system. With world-class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring.

