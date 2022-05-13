Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. EnGold Mines Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGM   CA29330R3080

ENGOLD MINES LTD.

(EGM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/12 01:36:50 pm EDT
0.2100 CAD    0.00%
EnGold Mines Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference
NE
Engold Drills 34 Metres of 0.54% Copper Equivalent South of G1 Copper Deposit, Lac La Hache
CI
EnGold Drills 34 Metres of 0.54% Copper Equivalent South of G1 Copper Deposit, Lac La Hache
MT
EnGold Mines Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

05/13/2022 | 03:30pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2022) - EnGold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: EGM) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #135 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 – Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

Alongside the former Canadian Prime Minister and Mexican President are best selling finance author Robert “Rich Dad” Kiyosaki, dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors. The conversations on stage will cover the most important investment opportunities and key issues in macro-finance.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of 225 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

EnGold Mines Ltd.
David Brett
604-813-5636
david@engold.ca
www.engold.ca


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,48 M -1,14 M -1,14 M
Net cash 2021 3,54 M 2,74 M 2,74 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,07 M 5,47 M 5,47 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Managers and Directors
David H. Brett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alastair Brownlow Chief Financial Officer
Rolf van Driesum Chairman
Dale Reimer Independent Director
John K. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGOLD MINES LTD.-2.33%5
BHP GROUP LIMITED8.31%156 249
RIO TINTO PLC6.36%105 780
GLENCORE PLC21.35%72 650
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.51%48 147
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)50.57%38 777