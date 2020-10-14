EnGold Mines : Welcomes Veteran Mining Executive Warner Uhl to Advisory Board

EnGold Welcomes Veteran Mining Executive Warner Uhl to

Advisory Board

For Immediate Release. October 14, 2020. Vancouver, BC. David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSX-V: EGM, "EnGold" or the "Company") reports that EnGold has added seasoned mining executive Warner Uhl, MBA, CRM, PMP, CSO to its advisory board. Warner Uhl's experience in mine and mill construction and commissioning through British Columbia and around the world will provide EnGold's management team with mission-critical advice and insight on the potential future development of the Company's 100% owned Lac La Hache Copper Gold Project in the Cariboo region of south-central BC.

"I am thrilled that Warner has offered to bring his considerable mining expertise to EnGold to help the team move the Lac La Hache Project forward," said EnGold President & CEO David Brett. "With two new resource calculations pending from SRK, and one maiden resource calculation in hand at Aurizon Gold, EnGold is hopeful that work on a preliminary economic analysis can get underway in 2021, so the timing of Warner's involvement is excellent."

About Warner Uhl

Warner Uhl, MBA, CRM, PMP, CSO is a project and risk management professional who brings resource development projects from inception to completion. He has managed mine permitting, engineering, construction, commissioning and operations teams always looking to optimize and reduce costs without impacting quality and safety. Warner has expertise in feasibility study reviews, trade off studies, and financial analysis. He has directed teams in the home office and in the field. Of note was completing the Mt. Milligan project on time and under budget with over 5 million man hours without a lost-time incident. Most recently he was the EPCM project director on the $2.0 Billion Iamgold Cote Project. He has First Nations expertise and understanding, having participated in over 20 First Nations JV's. Warner has consulted on numerous projects and identified ways of improving IRR and moving projects forward to operations. He has a solid industry reputation of identifying high potential projects and maximising their potential. He is also active in the community with BC Children's Hospital, Big Brothers, Thompson Rivers University and active on many industry committees.

In connection with the appointment, the Company has granted incentive stock options to purchase 500,000 shares of EnGold for a period of three years.

About EnGold

EnGold (www.engold.ca) is focused on exploring its 100% owned mineral property located near the town of Lac La Hache in BC's prolific Cariboo mining region. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment,

