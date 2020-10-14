Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  EnGold Mines Ltd.    EGM   CA29330R1001

ENGOLD MINES LTD.

(EGM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EnGold Mines : Welcomes Veteran Mining Executive Warner Uhl to Advisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 09:25am EDT

EnGold Welcomes Veteran Mining Executive Warner Uhl to

Advisory Board

For Immediate Release. October 14, 2020. Vancouver, BC. David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSX-V: EGM, "EnGold" or the "Company") reports that EnGold has added seasoned mining executive Warner Uhl, MBA, CRM, PMP, CSO to its advisory board. Warner Uhl's experience in mine and mill construction and commissioning through British Columbia and around the world will provide EnGold's management team with mission-critical advice and insight on the potential future development of the Company's 100% owned Lac La Hache Copper Gold Project in the Cariboo region of south-central BC.

"I am thrilled that Warner has offered to bring his considerable mining expertise to EnGold to help the team move the Lac La Hache Project forward," said EnGold President & CEO David Brett. "With two new resource calculations pending from SRK, and one maiden resource calculation in hand at Aurizon Gold, EnGold is hopeful that work on a preliminary economic analysis can get underway in 2021, so the timing of Warner's involvement is excellent."

About Warner Uhl

Warner Uhl, MBA, CRM, PMP, CSO is a project and risk management professional who brings resource development projects from inception to completion. He has managed mine permitting, engineering, construction, commissioning and operations teams always looking to optimize and reduce costs without impacting quality and safety. Warner has expertise in feasibility study reviews, trade off studies, and financial analysis. He has directed teams in the home office and in the field. Of note was completing the Mt. Milligan project on time and under budget with over 5 million man hours without a lost-time incident. Most recently he was the EPCM project director on the $2.0 Billion Iamgold Cote Project. He has First Nations expertise and understanding, having participated in over 20 First Nations JV's. Warner has consulted on numerous projects and identified ways of improving IRR and moving projects forward to operations. He has a solid industry reputation of identifying high potential projects and maximising their potential. He is also active in the community with BC Children's Hospital, Big Brothers, Thompson Rivers University and active on many industry committees.

In connection with the appointment, the Company has granted incentive stock options to purchase 500,000 shares of EnGold for a period of three years.

About EnGold

EnGold (www.engold.ca) is focused on exploring its 100% owned mineral property located near the town of Lac La Hache in BC's prolific Cariboo mining region. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment,

31371715.2

Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities, the Company is dedicated to driving shareholder and stakeholder value by discovering and developing mineral resources.

Rob Shives P.Geo., VP Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

Engold Mines Ltd.

Per/

David Brett, MBA

President & CEO

Contact: David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

Forward Looking Statements: The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject

to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ

materially from those anticipated in our forward looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry and failure to obtain regulatory approval in a timely manner. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding plans to raise financing for operations, future exploration programs and operation plans and anticipated timing for completion of the next tranche of the financing. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. EnGold disclaims any obligations to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX

Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

31371715.2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EnGold Mines Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 13:24:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ENGOLD MINES LTD.
09:25aENGOLD MINES : Welcomes Veteran Mining Executive Warner Uhl to Advisory Board
PU
09:20aEnGold Welcomes Veteran Mining Executive Warner Uhl to Advisory Board
NE
10/07ENGOLD MINES : Cuts 1.43 % CuEq Over 22.4 m within 38.60 m Interval Grading 1.05..
AQ
10/06ENGOLD MINES : Cuts 1.43 % CuEq Over 22.4 m Within 38.60 m Interval Grading 1.05..
PU
10/06EnGold Cuts 1.43% CuEq Over 22.4 m Within 38.60 m Interval Grading 1.05% CuEq..
NE
09/10ENGOLD MINES : Drilling Extends G1 Copper Zone, Intercepts 25 Metres and 40 Metr..
AQ
09/09ENGOLD MINES : Drilling Extends G1 Copper Zone, Intercepts 25 Metres & 40 Metres..
PU
09/09EnGold Drilling Extends G1 Copper Zone, Intercepts 25 Metres & 40 Metres of M..
NE
08/20EnGold Closes $250,000 Final Tranche of $600,000 Flow-Through Financing
NE
08/17EnGold Closes $350,000 First Tranche of Flow-Through Financing
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,78 M -1,36 M -1,36 M
Net cash 2019 0,09 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2019 -9,98x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 12,2 M 9,30 M 9,30 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart ENGOLD MINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
EnGold Mines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David H. Brett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rolf van Driesum Chairman
Alastair Brownlow Chief Financial Officer
Dale Reimer Independent Director
Robert Wilson Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGOLD MINES LTD.-16.67%9
BHP GROUP-6.71%121 844
RIO TINTO PLC4.70%102 045
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.67%30 906
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.84%21 121
FRESNILLO PLC107.36%12 732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group