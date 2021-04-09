EnGold Reprices $600,000 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

Log in
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2021) - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that the previously reported non-brokered private placement of 10,000,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.06 per unit for gross proceeds of $600,000 will now consist of 12,000,000 units at $0.05 per unit, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. The units consist of one flow-through common share and one half of one warrant, whereby each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.075 per share for a period of two years. The proceeds will be used to explore the Company's Lac La Hache Project in the Cariboo region of BC.

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper, gold, silver, magnetite exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC which hosts the Spout Copper Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit and the G1 Copper Deposit and other targets within a large porphyry mineralizing system. With world class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring.

EnGold Mines Ltd.

David Brett
President & CEO
For further info contact David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

This news release may contain "forward‐looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual development or results may vary materially from those in these "forward looking statements." Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80008


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,35 M -1,08 M -1,08 M
Net cash 2020 0,17 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,32x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,56 M 6,81 M 6,83 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart ENGOLD MINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
EnGold Mines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David H. Brett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alastair Brownlow Chief Financial Officer
Rolf van Driesum Chairman
Dale Reimer Independent Director
John K. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGOLD MINES LTD.0.00%7
BHP GROUP10.91%168 805
RIO TINTO PLC5.21%131 395
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.20%52 481
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.22.66%39 996
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)41.23%18 769
