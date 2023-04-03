Investor Alert: EnGold to Present at KEG Conference in Kamloops at Investor Meeting in Prince George

For Immediate Release. April 3, 2023. Vancouver, BC. David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSX-V: EGM, "EnGold" or the "Company") reports that EnGold will be an exhibitor at the Kamloops Exploration Group's Annual KEG Conference Tuesday April 4th and Wednesday April 5th at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre. EnGold VP Exploration Rob Shives will be giving a technical talk at the event. Also, EnGold will be holding an investor meeting in Prince George on Thursday, April 6th at 2PM. See details below.

At KEG, EnGold will have a booth with drill core on display and executives present to answer questions. VP Ex Rob Shives and ALS GoldSpot's Brendan Scorrar will jointly present starting at 2:30PM on April 4th "Machine Learning at EnGold's Lac La Hache Cu-Au Porphyry Project."

Investors in the Prince George area are also invited to an investor presentation scheduled for 2PM at the Parkhill Shopping Centre, 556 North Nechako Road.

For further information on any of the above, please contact David Brett via the details below.

Rob Shives P.Geo., VP Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper, gold, silver, magnetite exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC which hosts the Spout Copper Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit and the G1 Copper Deposit and other targets within a large porphyry mineralizing system. With world class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring.

EnGold Mines Ltd.

David Brett

President & CEO

For further info contact David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the expected use of proceeds of the financing. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which EnGold will operate in the future. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, amongst others, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition. Although EnGold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. EnGold does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.