Engro Corporation
August 2023
Agenda
1
2
3
4
5
6
Pakistan Economy
Financial Highlights
Portfolio Performance
Growth Projects
Awards & Sustainability
Q&A Session
Pakistan Economy
Financial Highlights
Portfolio Performance
Growth Projects
Awards & Sustainability
With IMF SBA, looming default risk has been evaded →Our portfolio demonstrated
great resilience during economic downturn and looming risk of default
Certain measures taken by the Government to avert default
Taxation
Inflation &
Monetary
Tightening
Capital Controls
& Deval.
Initiatives by Government
- 10% Super tax (additional 6%)
- 1% increase in Minimum Tax Rate
- Inflation remained elevated → CPI 29.4%
- Interest ratesat 22%
- Increase in fuel and gas prices
- Rupee devaluation by 27%
- Limited imports & forex payments
- IMF Bail-out package USD 3bn
- Inflows and rolloversby friendly Countries
- CCoP approvesprivatization of PIA & outsourcing airports to the private sector
- Launch of Sovereign Wealth Fund
Engro's strategic
presence in critical
sectors of the economy has enabled our portfolio to be resilient, which is
partially hedged
against volatility in
foreign exchange and
interest rates
Pakistan Economy
Financial Highlights
Portfolio Performance
Growth Projects
Awards & Sustainability
Financial Highlights - H1 2023
Highlights
3Y Return
Profile
Consolidated
Financial
Highlights
Standalone
Financial
Highlights
3Y KSE 30 Return
-1.5%
Revenue
PKR 202 bn
14% vs LY
Dividend Income
PKR 11 bn
29% vs LY
* Owners' Share
TSR - Total Shareholder Return
3Y KSE 100 Return
20%
Profitability*
PKR 11 bn
43% vs LY
Profitability
PKR 9 bn
24% vs LY
Engro 3Y TSR
27%
EPS
PKR 19.12
vs. 12.87 LY
EPS
PKR 17.09
PKR. 21.66 LY
Consolidated
Higher profitability is attributable to:
- higher earnings from dollar denominated businesses.
- cost optimization across the portfolio.
- Tariff true-up(one-off adjustment) last year.
- higher costs incurred on research & business development last year, which has been partially offset by;
- reversal of commodity cycle.
Standalone
- Lower dividends mainly from Engro Polymer & Chemicals (commodity cycle reversal) and Engro Fertilizers (lower trading margins).
- Lower profitability due to lower dividends which has been partially offset by lower research & business development expense in current year.
5
