Engro : BOARD MEETING (OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS)

March 17, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

SUBJECT: BOARD MEETING (OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS)

Dear Sir,

This is with reference to the Board meeting of Engro Corporation Limited (other than Financial Results) held on March 16, 2023 via video-link to consider certain corporate actions.

In this regard, we hereby inform you that there is no announcement with regard to dissemination of any price sensitive information that may affect the market price of the Company's shares.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

SHOMAILA LOAN

Company Secretary