Engro : BOARD MEETING (OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS)

March 17, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
SUBJECT: BOARD MEETING (OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS)
Dear Sir,
This is with reference to the Board meeting of Engro Corporation Limited (other than Financial Results) held on March 16, 2023 via video-link to consider certain corporate actions.
In this regard, we hereby inform you that there is no announcement with regard to dissemination of any price sensitive information that may affect the market price of the Company's shares.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
SHOMAILA LOAN
Company Secretary
Director/HOD,
Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.
