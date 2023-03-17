Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Engro Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGRO   PK0012101017

ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED

(ENGRO)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-15
293.19 PKR   -0.61%
12:26aEngro : Board meeting (other than financial results)
PU
03/16Engro : Board Meeting In Progress
PU
03/16Engro : Reporting of Shares Purchased (Buy-Back) by Engro Corporation Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Engro : BOARD MEETING (OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS)

03/17/2023 | 12:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 17, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

SUBJECT: BOARD MEETING (OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS)

Dear Sir,

This is with reference to the Board meeting of Engro Corporation Limited (other than Financial Results) held on March 16, 2023 via video-link to consider certain corporate actions.

In this regard, we hereby inform you that there is no announcement with regard to dissemination of any price sensitive information that may affect the market price of the Company's shares.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

SHOMAILA LOAN

Company Secretary

  1. Director/HOD,
    Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
    NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.

Disclaimer

Engro Corporation Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 04:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED
12:26aEngro : Board meeting (other than financial results)
PU
03/16Engro : Board Meeting In Progress
PU
03/16Engro : Reporting of Shares Purchased (Buy-Back) by Engro Corporation Limited
PU
03/13Engro : Reporting of Shares Purchased (Buy-Back) by Engro Corporation Limited
PU
03/12Engro Sets Up Subsidiary in Indonesia to Distribute Thermoplastic Compounds to Automoti..
MT
03/10Engro : Reporting of Shares Purchased (Buy-Back) by Engro Corporation Limited
PU
03/09Engro : Published copies of of the Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
03/08Engro : Transmission of Annual Report 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2022
PU
03/03Engro Acquires Remaining Shareholding Interest in R&P
MT
02/16Engro Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 11,9%
Capitalization 169 B 597 M 597 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 368 309x
Nbr of Employees 2 766
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Engro Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 293,19 PKR
Average target price 350,15 PKR
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ghias Uddin Khan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mazhar Abbas Hasnani Chief Financial Officer
Muhammad Hussain Dawood Chairman
Eram Hasan Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Henna Inam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED11.90%600
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD0.18%18 258
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-9.58%16 578
THE MOSAIC COMPANY1.55%15 054
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-14.25%14 189
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA5.92%10 733