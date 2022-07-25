Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Engro Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGRO   PK0012101017

ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED

(ENGRO)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
245.17 PKR   +1.49%
04:14aENGRO : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
07/20Engro Group Financial Controller Steps Down
MT
07/15Engro Polymer & Chemicals, UET Lahore partner for first-of-its-kind industry-academia linkage program
AQ
Engro : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

07/25/2022 | 04:14am EDT
July 25, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

SUBJECT: BOARD MEETINGS (OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS)

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that meetings of the Board of Directors of Engro Corporation Limited ("the Company") will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 and Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (PST) at Karachi to consider certain corporate actions. Following the meeting, in case there is any price-sensitive information, it shall be disseminated accordingly to the exchange as per requirements of PSX regulations.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from Tuesday, July 26, 2022 to Wednesday, August 3, 2022 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

SHOMAILA LOAN

Company Secretary

  1. Director/HOD,

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department,

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue,

Blue Area, Islamabad.

Disclaimer

Engro Corporation Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 08:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
