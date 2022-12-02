Advanced search
    ENGRO   PK0012101017

ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED

(ENGRO)
2022-11-29
262.99 PKR   +0.99%
10/28ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/20Engro Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
08/25ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Engro : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

12/02/2022 | 05:04am EST
December 02, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

SUBJECT: BOARD MEETINGS (OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS)

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that meetings of the Board of Directors of Engro Corporation Limited ("the Company") will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 and Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 09:30 a.m. (PST), respectively at Karachi to consider certain corporate actions. Following the meeting, in case there is any price-sensitive information, it shall be disseminated accordingly to the exchange as per requirements of PSX regulations.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from Tuesday, December 06, 2022 to Wednesday, December 14, 2022 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Sincerely,

SHOMAILA LOAN

Company Secretary

  1. Director/HOD,

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department,

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue,

Blue Area, Islamabad.

Disclaimer

Engro Corporation Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 10:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
