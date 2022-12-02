Engro : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

December 02, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

SUBJECT: BOARD MEETINGS (OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS)

This is to inform you that meetings of the Board of Directors of Engro Corporation Limited ("the Company") will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 and Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 09:30 a.m. (PST), respectively at Karachi to consider certain corporate actions. Following the meeting, in case there is any price-sensitive information, it shall be disseminated accordingly to the exchange as per requirements of PSX regulations.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from Tuesday, December 06, 2022 to Wednesday, December 14, 2022 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

SHOMAILA LOAN

Company Secretary

Director/HOD,

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department,

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue,

Blue Area, Islamabad.