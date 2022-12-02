Engro : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

December 02, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
SUBJECT: BOARD MEETINGS (OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS)
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that meetings of the Board of Directors of Engro Corporation Limited ("the Company") will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 and Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 09:30 a.m. (PST), respectively at Karachi to consider certain corporate actions. Following the meeting, in case there is any price-sensitive information, it shall be disseminated accordingly to the exchange as per requirements of PSX regulations.
The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from Tuesday, December 06, 2022 to Wednesday, December 14, 2022 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Sincerely,
SHOMAILA LOAN
Company Secretary
-
Director/HOD,
Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department,
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue,
Blue Area, Islamabad.
Disclaimer
Engro Corporation Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 10:03:09 UTC.